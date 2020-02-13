ENGLISH

    Vodafone Revises Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan: Here Are The Details

    By
    |

    Vodafone has become very active these days. The company has come up with many strategies to cope with the ongoing competition. Now, it has been reported that the telco has revised its prepaid plan. The validity of Rs. 129 has been now increased.

    Vodafone Revises Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan: Here Are The Details

     

    The company has revised this plan, and now it is available for 24 days as against 14 days earlier. In terms of benefits, the company is providing unlimited voice calling, data, and messages. Apart from that, the company has also revised its Rs. 199 prepaid plan, and now it is available for 24 days.

    This development comes a day after the company launched the Rs. 499 prepaid plan, where unlimited calling, messages, and 1.5GB data for 70 days. The plan provides 100 national messages. However, there is a catch as this plan is not available in selected circles. The Rs. 499 plan is available in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, and Delhi & NCR. In fact, the company is offering these benefits to Idea users.

    On the other hand, the company has upgraded its Rs. 555 prepaid plan. The Rs. 555 prepaid plan is offering 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day.

    Meanwhile, the company has launched two 4G plans for its customers in Kolkata, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu circles.

    The first plan is priced at Rs. 96, where you get 10GB data per day, but there are no calling and messages. The plan is valid for 28 days. The other plan is available at Rs 236, where you will get 10GB data per day for 84 days. This plan does not include any calling or SMS benefits. These plans are specially designed for data-oriented customers, as the plan is not providing any calling benefit.

