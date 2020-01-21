Vodafone Rs. 398, Rs. 558 Prepaid Plans Launched; Rs. 19 Plan Revised

Besides launching the Rs. 398 and Rs. 558 prepaid plans, the telco has also revised the Rs. 19 prepaid plan. Notably, the cheapest Vodafone plan available for now offers more data benefits after the revision.

Vodafone Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

The Vodafone Rs. 398 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, 100 SMSes per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 28 days. The plan is available for subscribers in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh as mentioned above. Notably, it has a validity of 28 days, claims a report by DreamDTH that spotted these plans on the company website.

Vodafone Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan

Detailing on the Rs. 558 prepaid plan, this plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMSes per day, and 3GB of data per day for a relatively higher validity of 56 days. It appears to be listed with complementary Vodafone Play subscription for one year priced at Rs. 499 and ZEE5 subscription for a year priced at Rs. 999.

Vodafone Rs. 19 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone has also revised the Rs. 19 prepaid plan for its subscribers so that it will provide additional data benefits. It is listed to provide 200MB of data instead of the earlier data benefit of 150MB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls irrespective of the network and provides two days of validity. Notably, this plan is listed for users in select circles such as Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Haryana.

For the uninitiated, Vodafone was in the headlines recently for launching the Rs. 997 long-term prepaid plan. It offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMSes per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for a period of 180 days.