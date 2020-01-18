ENGLISH

    Vodafone Rs. 997 Long-Term Prepaid Plan Offers 270GB Data For 180 Days

    Vodafone is constantly launching new prepaid plans and expanding its portfolio in the country. Besides this, the telco is also revising the existing ones on a timely basis to make them compete with other offerings. Following the recent launch of the Rs. 99 and Rs. 555 prepaid plans, the telco has come up with a new long-term plan priced at Rs. 997.

    Notably, this new Vodafone recharge plan is available only in select circles, for now, claims TelecomTalk. But we can expect it to be rolled out in all the operational circles of the telco in the coming days or weeks.

    Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan Benefits

    Vodafone's new long-term prepaid plan priced at Rs. 997 provides 1.5GB of data per day. This totals to 270GB of data for the entire validity period of 180 days. Apart from this, the other benefits of this Vodafone prepaid plan include 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling benefits sans any additional cost for outgoing calls to other networks.

    When it comes to other benefits, the Vodafone Rs. 997 prepaid plan is bundled with other benefits such as free Vodafone Play subscription that provides ZEE5 Premium content priced at Rs. 999 per year.

    Should You Opt For It?

    This new prepaid recharge plan sits between the Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans that exist right now. To help you understand the difference, the Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan comes with 24GB of data for the whole validity period of 12 months and the Rs. 599 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of data per day for 84 days while the other benefits remain the same.

    Having said that, this new Vodafone long-term plan priced at Rs. 997 will provide more benefits for subscribers than the other offerings. Compared to the other plans mentioned above, this one seems to be more beneficial. For instance, if you are looking for the Rs. 599 recharge, then you can opt for this one as you can save nearly Rs. 300.

    Read More About: vodafone news telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020

