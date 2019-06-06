Rs. 599 Vodafone Prepaid Plan Offers 6GB Data For 180 Days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone has been on a rage of launching many new prepaid plans for quite some time. Even after introducing many new plans, it looks like the telecom operator does not want to stop making further changes. Well, the latest plan to be launched by the telco is the Rs. 599 prepaid plan, which is meant to compete against a similarly priced plan offered by Airtel.

The new Rs. 599 Vodafone prepaid plan is a direct rival to the Rs. 597 prepaid plan launched by Airtel. This plan has been announced after the recent ones priced at Rs. 229 and Rs. 299 offering varying benefits for the prepaid subscribers in the country.

Vodafone Rs. 599 prepaid plan

The Rs. 599 prepaid plan is a Bonus Card type of plan. It offers no specific talk time as the conventional recharge plans. Instead, this plan comes with a combo of benefits such as unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, 6GB of 3G/4G data for the entire period of 180 days and 1800 SMS throughout the validity period.

Besides these voice calls, SMS and data benefits, this new prepaid plan from the company, which has a validity of 180 days comes with other attractive benefits for the subscribers. Well, it is bundled with free Live TV, movies and other content on Vodafone Play app.

However, this plan is applicable only for select subscribers across the country depending on the circle they belong to. It remains to be known if it will be launched as an open market plan in the future.

Vodafone Rs. 599 Plan Vs Airtel Rs. 597 Plan

On comparing with the Airtel Rs. 597 prepaid plan, the latest offering from Vodafone comes with almost similar benefits. The Airtel plan offers 6GB of data and unlimited voice calling benefits (local, STD and national roaming) for a relatively shorter validity period of 168 days. It also comes with similar SMS benefits (300 SMS per month).

Though the validity period differs, the Airtel Rs. 597 prepaid plan comes with benefits such as one-year subscription to Norton Mobile security, new 4G device cashback, free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV premium subscription.

Should You Recharge For Rs. 599?

If you are eligible to avail the Rs. 599 prepaid plan from Vodafone, then you need to analyze the benefits before opting for the recharge. Notably, it is a plan with six-month validity and offers only 6GB data. So, you should choose it only if you do not use too much mobile data but have voice call requirements.