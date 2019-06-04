Vodafone Offers 3GB Data For 70 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching Rs.229 plan prepaid plan, telecom operator Vodafone has introduced a new plan which is priced at Rs. 299, TelecomTalk reported.

According to a report, the newly launched plan comes with 70 days validity along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Besides user will get 3GB data for the entire period not for per day.

Vodafone Rs. 229 plan

The telco has also launched a new plan of Rs. 229 for its prepaid users in India. Under this newly launched plan user will get unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls, 2GB of 4G/3G data per day for 28 days which means the user will get 56 GB data for the entire period.

In addition, the company is providing 100 SMS per day.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has been certified as the fastest 4G network in Tamil Nadu by Ookla - the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications. The typical download and upload speeds of Vodafone SuperNet 4G network are higher than the competition in Tamil Nadu for the Jan to March '19 quarter.

Recognizing network enhancement in the Chennai metro city as well, Ookla has also certified Vodafone as the fastest network with the upload, download speeds for the same period.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. offers 4G, 3G and 2G services through its large network of over 10,000 sites in Chennai & Tamil Nadu. With a large spectrum portfolio, the operator is modernizing its network which has enhanced the 4G experience for its customers in all the 4G covered towns of Tamil Nadu.

Fastest 4G speeds in Chennai & Tamil Nadu is based on Ookla's analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data of tests taken by 4G customers using its popular Speedtest app from January to March 2019. Tamil Nadu's Fastest 4G Network based on typical 4G speeds.

Vodafone Rs. 229 Vs Rs.299

There is no doubt that Vodafone is launching new plans every day but we strongly believe Rs. 229 plan is better than Rs. 299 as this plan is offering 3GB data for the entire period while the former is providing 2GB data per day for 28 days.