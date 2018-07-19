Vodafone Rs. 458 prepaid plan offers 2.8GB data for 84 days

Earlier this week, we came across a report that Vodafone has revised its Rs. 199 plan to offer more benefits. Now, the telecom operator is said to have revamped its Rs. 458 prepaid plan to offer similar data benefits. Similar to the revised Rs. 199 plan, this one is also said to be available only for select subscribers.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, Vodafone is said to have upgraded its Rs. 458 prepaid plan to offer a whopping 2.8GB of 3G/4G data per day for a period of 84 days. The report notes that some subscribers are reportedly receiving the same data benefits of the revamped prepaid pack at a relatively lower price point of Rs. 398. Eventually, select subscribers can get to enjoy 235.2GB of 3G/4G data at a cost of Rs. 458 or Rs. 398.

In addition to the data benefits mentioned here, users get to enjoy 100 SMS per day for the whole validity period. This plan also offers free voice calls be it local, STD or national roaming but it will offer unlimited voice calls along with a FUP of 250 minutes per day or 1000 minutes per week.

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio

Notably, Vodafone's revamped Rs. 458 prepaid plan is meant to compete against the Rs. 448 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. This plan offers 2GB of data per day for the same period of 84 days. The operator also offers a Rs. 449 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB of data on a daily basis for a validity of 91 days. Talking about the other rival, Airtel offers 1.4GB of data per day with its Rs. 448, which has a validity of 82 days.

Though Vodafone offers more data than the rival operators in this price bracket with its recent revision of 2.4GB of data per day, the downside is the FUP associated with voice calls. Otherwise, this plan bundles free access to the Vodafone Play live TV service similar to the rivals. Notably, Jio offers a free subscription to the Jio suite of apps and Airtel plans bundle Airtel TV and Wynk Music subscriptions.