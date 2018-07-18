Vodafone revises Rs. 199 prepaid plan to offer 2.8GB data per for 28 days

The tariff war in the telecom segment isn't going to come to an end anytime soon. With the entry of Reliance Jio, all the other operators have started coming up with attractive plans and discounts. On Tuesday, we saw that Airtel rolled back the data benefits of its Rs. 149 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans as the Jio Double Dhamaka offer can to an end on June 30.

At this point in time, Vodafone has revised the Rs. 199 plan for select users. Subscribers eligible to avail this revised Vodafone plan can get 2.8GB of data per day. A report by TelecomTalk suggests that subscribers in circles where Vodafone offers 4G connectivity are eligible to get this data benefit.

Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid plan

As per the report, the revised Rs. 199 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers 2.8GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. Eventually, this totals to 78.4GB of data. Earlier, this plan was offering 1.4GB of data per day to the subscribers. Even now, the users who aren't eligible for the revised plan will get 1.4GB data on a daily basis.

Besides this data benefit, all subscribers of the Rs. 199 plan will get unlimited voice calling benefits with a FUP of 250 minutes per day or 1000 minutes per week. The downside is that this plan does not offer any SMS benefit as similar plans from the other telecom operators such as Airtel and Reliance Jio.

What's interesting is that this new Vodafone prepaid plan takes the cost of per GB of data to Rs. 2.53. This pricing is among the lowest in the telecom arena right now.

A rival to Airtel and Jio plans

It looks like this plan from Vodafone is meant to compete with the Rs. 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. With the Rs. 198 plan, Jio offers 2GB data per day and the same period of 28 days. The other benefits include 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls without any FUP. Even Airtel offers a Rs. 199 prepaid plan providing 1.4GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. However, the revised Vodafone plan appears to be better than these rival tariff plans in terms of data benefits.