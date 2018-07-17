Airtel revamps Rs. 149 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans

Airtel has been giving a tough challenge to Reliance Jio in all sectors. The company has been revising its prepaid plans on a timely basis to offer increased data benefits without raising the cost or compromising on other benefits. Now, the company has revised two of its popular prepaid plans. The catch is that the telco has rolled out back the data benefits of these plans instead of offering more data this time.

Revised Airtel plans

The Rs. 149 plan offers 1GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. Earlier, the plan was offering 2GB of data per day for the same validity. On the other hand, the Rs. 399 prepaid plan that offered 2.4GB of data per day offers 1.4GB of data per day now for 70 or 84 days.

Apart from these changes, these prepaid plans come with unlimited voice calls without any associated daily or weekly FUP. Also, these plans will bundle 100 SMS per day all through their validity. The Rs. 399 plan comes with 70 days validity for some subscribers and 84 days validity for others.

Why this change?

Airtel was offering the same benefits earlier with these prepaid plans. The telecom operator was prompted to offer more data as Reliance Jio came up with the aggressive Double Dhamaka offer. This offer provided additional 1.5GB of data with all prepaid plans priced starting Rs. 149. Eventually, Airtel rolled out increased data benefits with its prepaid plans. Given that the Jio offer ended on Jun 20, Airtel has rolled out the data benefits of its plans.

Tariff war goes beyond telecom sector

The tariff war between Airtel and Reliance Jio isn't restricted to the telecom market segment. As soon as Reliance Jio entered the postpaid sector, the former revised a slew of its postpaid plans. Likewise, once the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband internet service was introduced, Airtel came up with revisions to its existing broadband plans. We can expect the tariff war to get intense on a consistent basis until horizon as there seems to be no end to their rivalry.