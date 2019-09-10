Vodafone Rs. 59 Prepaid Plan Offers 1GB Data Per Day For 7 Days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone has come up with a new Rs. 59 prepaid plan for its subscribers. This is a sachet pack and not a regular recharge plan. This new Vodafone sachet pack offers data benefits for a week. And, it will be a direct rival to the Rs. 52 prepaid pack from the telco's arc rival Reliance Jio.

Vodafone Rs. 59 Prepaid Plan

The Vodafone Rs. 59 prepaid plan has been listed on the official website of the telco and offers only data benefits. Notably, it has a validity of seven days and offers 1GB data per day, which totals to 7GB data. Apart from this, the new weekly plan from Vodafone does not offer any other benefits.

Notably, it is suitable for those who use a combo plan, which bundles unlimited voice calls and limited data benefits on a daily basis. Users can get additional data benefits with this Vodafone Rs. 59 sachet in emergency situations when they have exhausted the data benefit of the combo plan, claims a report by TelecomTalk.

Well, this plan is quite similar to Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge plan from Vodafone. This sachet pack offers 1GB data and has a validity of one day. This will also be handy when subscribers need additional data on top of their regular pack.

Should You Choose This?

Well, this Vodafone Rs. 59 prepaid plan competes against the likes of the Rs. 52 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. In terms of comparison, the Jio plan offers 1GB data for the whole of one week. However, the Jio prepaid plan offers additional benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 70 free SMS during the validity period. Once the data limit is exceeded the speed drops to 64kpbs, but users can continue browsing.

If you use both Vodafone and Reliance Jio, then the choice of which pack to choose for depends on you. You can choose Vodafone Rs. 59 prepaid plan if you want only data benefits or Jio Rs. 52 prepaid plan if you want a blend of all freebies.

