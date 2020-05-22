Vodafone Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan Revised To Provide 12GB Data News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After Airtel, Vodafone Idea has revised the Rs. 98 prepaid plan to provide additional data benefits. The telco has been offering double data benefits with a slew of prepaid plans and later slashed the same recently. Now, it is providing double data benefits with the Rs. 98 prepaid plan.

The revised Vodafone Rs. 98 prepaid plan was initially spotted by OnlyTech. The report notes that the revised prepaid plan is available only to subscribers in select circles including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh East. We can expect more circles to get this revised Vodafone Idea prepaid plan in the coming days.

Vodafone Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan Revised

The listing on the official Vodafone website shows that the telco has revised the Rs. 98 prepaid plan to provide 12GB of high-speed data benefits for a validity period of 98 days. Even the Idea website listing has been updated to reflect the double data benefits.

Previously, this plan offered 6GB of high-speed data benefits for subscribers. This makes it evident that the telco is now offering 100% additional data benefits at the same pricing. Back then, this plan offered only data benefits and did not bundle any SMS or voice calling benefits and the same applies after the revision as well.

What We Think

This move from Vodafone Idea comes within days of a similar revision by Airtel. Well, Airtel revised its Rs. 98 prepaid plan to provide 12GB high-speed data for a period of 28 days instead of 6GB that was offered earlier. Besides this, the telco also brought in additional talktime to plans priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000. This plan will be beneficial for those who want to get data benefits without spending a lot of money. At the same cost as they were paying before, subscribers will be able to get double data benefits with the revised Vodafone Idea prepaid plan.

