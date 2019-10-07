Vodafone Testing New Network Technology: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone is reportedly testing the open-access radio technology in Britain. The new technology will help Vodafone to compete against other telco equipment makers such as Nokia, Huawei, and Ericsson reports Reuters.

According to the report, Vodafone has started the trials in South Africa and deployed the technology in Turkey so that it can deliver 2G and 4G connections in the rural and urban regions. The reports also point out that new technology might allow users to call and access data at an affordable price.

"It was ready to fast track OpenRAN into Europe as it sought to expand its list of vendors." Chief Executive Nick Read was quoted by Reuters. Adding to that, "OpenRAN improves the network economics enabling us to reach more people in rural communities and that supports our goal to build digital societies in which no one is left behind."

Furthermore, the operator intimated that it is working with Parallel Wireless and Mavenir, and Lime Microsystems on this technology. The company will launch this technology in 120 rural areas in Britain and will start trials in other parts of the world.

Currently, Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson are leading the mobile-equipment sector. However, America has blacklisted Huawei equipment on allegations of spying for China.

Vodafone Partners With Kia Motors For Connected Cars

Meanwhile, Vodafone has joined hands Kia Motors for connected cars. Under this partnership, Vodafone will integrate eSIM with Voice, 3G/4G data, SMS, Secured APN service, and API integration. So, customers can locate cars and enable the real-time exchange of data. Earlier, Airtel announced its partnership with MG Motors for its iSMART Next-Gen 5G-ready internet-connected car.

