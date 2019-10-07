ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone Testing New Network Technology: Report

    By
    |

    Vodafone is reportedly testing the open-access radio technology in Britain. The new technology will help Vodafone to compete against other telco equipment makers such as Nokia, Huawei, and Ericsson reports Reuters.

    Vodafone Testing New Network Technology: Report

     

    According to the report, Vodafone has started the trials in South Africa and deployed the technology in Turkey so that it can deliver 2G and 4G connections in the rural and urban regions. The reports also point out that new technology might allow users to call and access data at an affordable price.

    "It was ready to fast track OpenRAN into Europe as it sought to expand its list of vendors." Chief Executive Nick Read was quoted by Reuters. Adding to that, "OpenRAN improves the network economics enabling us to reach more people in rural communities and that supports our goal to build digital societies in which no one is left behind."

    Furthermore, the operator intimated that it is working with Parallel Wireless and Mavenir, and Lime Microsystems on this technology. The company will launch this technology in 120 rural areas in Britain and will start trials in other parts of the world.

    Currently, Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson are leading the mobile-equipment sector. However, America has blacklisted Huawei equipment on allegations of spying for China.

    Vodafone Partners With Kia Motors For Connected Cars

    Meanwhile, Vodafone has joined hands Kia Motors for connected cars. Under this partnership, Vodafone will integrate eSIM with Voice, 3G/4G data, SMS, Secured APN service, and API integration. So, customers can locate cars and enable the real-time exchange of data. Earlier, Airtel announced its partnership with MG Motors for its iSMART Next-Gen 5G-ready internet-connected car.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vodafone
    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue