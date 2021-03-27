What Is BSNL Bharat Air Fibre Services And How Is It Different From Other Internet Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL, which serves its broadband services to more than 7.69 million customers, has launched Bharat Air Fibre services in rural areas. These services are offering internet and free calling services to their customers. The Bharat Air Fibre services are completely different from FTTH Bharat Fibre broadband services as the former is a wireless connection, while the latter is depends on the fibre.

Besides Bharat Air Fibre has been launched on the free spectrum, which means it is free in rural areas. Also, Bharat Air Fibre services are available in rural areas, while Bharat Fibre FTTH services are available in rural and urban locations.

BSNL Air Fibre Services Availability: Check Details

Notably, these services are limited to a few states and circles like Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, and more. In fact, the state-run internet provider has recently added new users in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

"Bharat Air Fibre provides wireless connectivity from the BSNL locations in rural areas. It can cover a range of up to 20 km in plains. But with most of the rural areas in Dakshina Kannada are located in hilly regions, the range of wireless service will be below 20 km, " Ravi GR, Principal General Manager of Dakshina Kannada Telecom District said while launching the services. He added that Bharat Air Fibre will get 60 Mbps speed and data up to 3300 GB per month.

When BSNL Will Launch Bharat Air Fibre Services Availability In The Urban Areas

Notably, the company has not made any announcements on the same, which shows that it has no plans to bring services to the urban cities. However, if anyone is looking for internet services for BSNL, then they can use or purchase BSNL Bharat Fibre services, which are available in almost all urban cities. It is worth noting that BSNL Bharat Air Fibre services have joined hands with YuppTV. Apart from that, the company has launched Triple Plan services to offer the same services.

