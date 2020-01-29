Why Has Vodafone Removed Rs.649 iPhone Postpaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching two plans, Vodafone has come with new strategies for its postpaid plans. The company has removed its Rs. 649. Vodafone has not revealed the exact reason behind it, but it seems that this might be its strategy to improve its postpaid offerings.

The Rs. 649 iPhone Forever plan used to offer unlimited calling, 90GB data along with carry forward facility up to 200GB data. Besides, the plan used to provide 100 SMSes per day, Vodafone Play membership, mobile shield, ZEE5 subscription, and subscription of Amazon Prime. Now, the company has discontinued this plan, users have to migrate to other plans, to continue their postpaid services, reports Telecomtalk.

After this, the company is offering only three postpaid plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 999. It is worth noting that the first plan of Rs. 399 offers 40GB data and data rollover facility up to 200GB for the next bill. It includes unlimited calling to other networks. The Rs. 499 plan is providing 75GB data along with a data rollover facility. It includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. It ships Amazon Prime membership worth Rs. 999.

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 999, which offers all services like international roaming, unlimited data and calling to other networks. It includes access to hotel bookings, airport lounges, and deals on handsets. This plan also ships Netflix, Vodafone Play, Zee5, Amazon Prime, and ISD calls at 50 p/min.

This plan seems really good as Airtel is not offering Netflix with any of its postpaid plans. And even in terms of benefits, this plan has no match. This plan is giving a tough competition to both Airtel postpaid plans. Surprisingly, Reliance Jio is not good in terms of launching postpaid plans. The company has very limited plans in the same category.

