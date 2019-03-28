Apple Watch Series 4 receives ECG functionality with watchOS 5.2 update Wearables oi-Karan Sharma Apple watch receives WatchOS 5.2 update which brings ECG app for 19 European countries. All you need to know about the new update.

Apple watch is famous for its accuracy and saving lives, there are many incidences where users were warned by the smartphone before collapsing or some major health issues. Now the company has added a new feature to enhance the accuracy of the device. Apple rolls out its latest watchOS 5.2 update which brings ECG app for 19 European countries.

This feature was rolled out back in December last year with watch OS 5.1.2 update for Apple Watch Series 4. Basically, this will allow users to take an electrocardiogram directly from their wrist by capturing the heart rhythm. With this feature, the smartwatch will send a notification to users whenever it will experience unusual heart beats like a rapid or skipped a heartbeat.

19 European countries include:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Hong Kong

"The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch occasionally checks heart rhythm in the background and sends a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified," reads the Apple newsroom.

"We've seen the ECG app and irregular rhythm notifications on Apple Watch have a meaningful impact on our customers across the United States," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

To enable this new feature, you need to head towards the Health app on your iPhone where you can see the guide which will acknowledge you about what the features can and cannot do. In result what you going to get and also it will let you know what to do when you are feeling symptoms which require medical attention.

WatchOS 5.2 will be available today. The company also suggest users update their iPhone to iOS 12.2.

