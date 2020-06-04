Amazfit Bip S Vs Realme Watch: Which Smartwatch Will You Choose?

On the other hand, the Realme Watch is new to the wearable market. Launched in India back in May, the Realme Watch is also an affordable smartwatch that has been launched to strengthen the company's presence in this industry. It also aims to challenge rivals in the similar price bracket.

Having said about the latest market entrants in the Indian smartwatch arena, here we have come up with a spec comparison between these models. If you are looking forward to buy an affordable smartwatch, then you can make a buying decision from here.

Both Smartwatches Have Similar Design

Both the Amazfit Bip S and Realme Watch feature a similar square design with a button positioned at the right. And, these smartwatches are accompanied by fashionable removable wrist straps that are soft and comfortable to wear. While both smartwatches have a branding at the bottom bezel, the difference is that the Huami offering has symmetrical bezels with the display at the center and the Realme offering has a relatively more noticeable bottom bezel. Otherwise, both the smartwatches are similar in terms of weight and looks as well.

Amazfit Bip S Is Visible Under Sunlight

On the display front, there are notable differences between the Realme Watch and Amazfit Bip S. The former has a 1.4-inch color LCD display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the other hand, the Amazfit Bip S flaunts a 1.28-inch transreflective color display with a relatively lower resolution of 128 x 128 pixels. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and AF coating but the transreflective coating makes it brighter and visible under sunlight. However, the higher resolution will make the Realme Watch crisp and better.

Realme Watch Misses Out On GPS

While both Amazfit Bip S and Realme Watch pack a slew of useful sensors, the Realme Watch has an upper hand with an acceleration sensor, a heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 blood oxygen sensor. However, it doesn't have GPS support. In comparison, the Amazfit Bip S features a 3-axis acceleration sensor, bio-tracker PPG sensor for heart rate monitoring and a 3-axis geomagnetic sensor among others. And, it features GPS, which makes it track your location without your smartphone.

Other Features

The Amazfit Bip S comes with compass, weather forecast, call notifications, music controls, and alarm clock. It is not possible to answer calls but you can silence or reject calls and also, the smartwatch supports third-party apps. The Realme Watch comes with more features including app notifications that includes voice calls, SMS messages and third-party chats. It features an ability to unlock the phone, acts as a music player control and a camera shutter.

Both the smartwatches have Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity. The Amazfit Bip S is compatible with iOS 10.0 and above or Android 5.0 and above. The Realme Watch is compatible only with Android devices and not with iOS devices.

When it comes to sports modes, the Amazfit Bip S supports 10 sports tracking modes such as walking, outdoor running, treadmill, indoor cycling, etc. The company has announced that the company will rollout further modes in future via OTA updates. There is also a Huami-PAI health assessment feature that uses data about users' physical activities of the past seven days to show a PAI score on the companion app.

On the other hand, the Realme Watch features support for 14 sports modes such as cricket, aerobic capacity, treadmill, football, badminton, etc. Otherwise, both the smartwatches arrive with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. However, the Amazfit offering comes with a swimming mode to track swimming data.

Amazfit Bip S Delivers Long Battery Life

Realme Watch features a 160mAh battery offering up to seven days of battery life with heart rate turned on 24x7 and up to nine days without this feature. Amazfit Bip S gets the power from a juicier 200mAh battery touted to deliver up to 40 days of battery life. With GPS turned on, the battery life will drop but it is better than that of the Realme offering.

Which One Should You Choose?

The Amazfit Bip S is priced at Rs. 4,999 that justifies some of its features such as better battery life, future updates, PAI health feature, and much more. In comparison, the Realme Watch comes with a relatively more affordable pricing of Rs. 3,999. If you want to purchase a budget smartwatch, then you can choose of these as per your choice.