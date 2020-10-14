Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Top Deals And Offers On Smartwatches and Fitness Bands

We have selected some of the best smartwatches and fitness bands available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020, and here are our top picks.

26% Off On HONOR Band 5

The HONOR Band 5 will be available with 26 percent off, and this smart band can be used with both Android and iOS smartphones. The HONOR Band 5 offers features like a heart-rate sensor and sports activity tracking.

36% Off On Mi Band 3 (Black)

The Mi Band 3 will be available with 36 percent off over the regular retail price. The Mi Band 3 comes with a monochrome display and offers great battery life. A great basic fitness band with a premium finish.

23% Off On Redmi Smart Band - Black

The newly launched Redmi Smart Band, which can be charged directly from a USB-A port is now available with up to 23 percent off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.

Noise Colorfit Pro 2 (MRP: Rs. 4,999, After Discount Price Rs.2,499 )

The Noise Colorfit Pro 2 usually sells for Rs. 4,999, and the same will be available for Rs. 2,499, making it an excellent deal.

HONOR Magic Watch 2 (MRP: Rs. 14,999, After Discount Price Rs.9,499 )

The HONOR Magic Watch 2 also received a price cut during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 and is now available for Rs. 9,499.

Noise ColorFit NAV Smart Watch (MRP: Rs. 5,999, After Discount Price Rs.3,999 )

The Noise ColorFit NAV Smart Watch gets a huge discount. This smartwatch used to retail for Rs. 5,999 and is now available for Rs. 3,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Available On Discount Offer

The Samsung Galaxy Watch gets a decent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020, and this is one of the best smartwatches for the Samsung smartphone users.

Mi Watch Available On Discount Offer

The recently launched Mi Watch will also be available at a lower price tag, and this watch offers a premium design and comes with a circular AMOLED display.

Tic Watch 3 Pro Available On Discount Offer

The Tic Watch 3 Pro is based on Android WearOS and offers excellent pairing with both Android and iOS devices, and this smartwatch also gets a price cut during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

MevoFit Drive Fitness Band (MRP: Rs. 3,999, After Discount Price Rs.1,299 )

The MevoFit Drive Fitness Band will be available for Rs. 1,299, making it one of the most affordable fitness trackers on Amazon, and it works with multiple smartphone OS.

Apple Watch 6 Starting From Rs. 40,900

The Apple Watch 6 will be available with a starting price of Rs. 40,900, and this offers all-day battery life with real-time sleep tracking.

Apple Watch SE Starting From Rs. 29,900

The Apple Watch SE is the latest budget smartwatch from Apple, and this model will be available with a starting price of Rs. 29,900 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.