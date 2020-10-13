Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy S20FE, OnePlus 8 Pro, Mi 10 And More

Out of all the smartphones, the iPhone 11 seems to be the most exciting smartphone on the list. As one of the most expensive smartphones to debut, the iPhone 11 will now be available for less than Rs. 50K at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival.

Additionally, Samsung fans will be happy to get a new smartphone at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10 on will be getting a huge price drop. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will start from Rs. 49,999 making it an irresistible offer. The Galaxy S10, which costs Rs. 71,000, will now cost only Rs. 39,999.

Apart from Apple and Samsung, OnePlus smartphones will also be getting a price drop. The OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro are some of the devices that will be getting a discount offer at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival. In fact, the OnePlus 8 5G will start from Rs. 39,99 instead of the original Rs. 41,999 during the sale.

Also, several other smartphones will be getting a massive price drop at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival. The Vivo X50 Pro, which costs Rs. 54,990 will now be as cheap as Rs. 49,990 at the sale. Also, the premium Oppo Find X2 - whose original price tag is Rs. 69,990 will cost only Rs. 64,990 during the upcoming sale.

Apple iPhone 11 (Available On Lowest Price)

Available On Amazon

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Mi 105G (MRP: Rs.54,999 , After Discount Price Rs.44,999 )

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (MRP: Rs. 43,000, After Discount Price Rs.37,999 )

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Up To 9 Months No Cost EMI Offer )

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (MRP: Rs.79,000 , After Discount Price Rs.44,999 )

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Oneplus 8 5G (MRP: Rs. 49,999, After Discount Price Rs.44,999 )

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs