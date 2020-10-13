Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy S20FE, OnePlus 8 Pro, Mi 10 And More
Amazon Great Indian Festival is sweeping headlines with its discount offers. Several household gadgets, including electronics and gadgets, are available at a massive price cut discount. Plus, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is also offering a huge price discount on the premium, flagship, and very expensive phones like the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and so on.
Out of all the smartphones, the iPhone 11 seems to be the most exciting smartphone on the list. As one of the most expensive smartphones to debut, the iPhone 11 will now be available for less than Rs. 50K at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival.
Additionally, Samsung fans will be happy to get a new smartphone at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10 on will be getting a huge price drop. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will start from Rs. 49,999 making it an irresistible offer. The Galaxy S10, which costs Rs. 71,000, will now cost only Rs. 39,999.
Apart from Apple and Samsung, OnePlus smartphones will also be getting a price drop. The OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro are some of the devices that will be getting a discount offer at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival. In fact, the OnePlus 8 5G will start from Rs. 39,99 instead of the original Rs. 41,999 during the sale.
Also, several other smartphones will be getting a massive price drop at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival. The Vivo X50 Pro, which costs Rs. 54,990 will now be as cheap as Rs. 49,990 at the sale. Also, the premium Oppo Find X2 - whose original price tag is Rs. 69,990 will cost only Rs. 64,990 during the upcoming sale.
Apple iPhone 11 (Available On Lowest Price)
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Mi 105G (MRP: Rs.54,999 , After Discount Price Rs.44,999 )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (MRP: Rs. 43,000, After Discount Price Rs.37,999 )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Up To 9 Months No Cost EMI Offer )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (MRP: Rs.79,000 , After Discount Price Rs.44,999 )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Oneplus 8 5G (MRP: Rs. 49,999, After Discount Price Rs.44,999 )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 402 PPI
- 2.85GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM UFS 3.0
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 16MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5G/Bluetooth 5.1/Wi-Fi
- 4300 MAh Battery
