ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale: Discount Offers On Noise Devices

    By
    |

    Amazon is a popular e-commerce portal in India known for being a one-stop destination for all categories of consumer goods. We have seen the online retailer hosting special sales offering discounts on products during festivals. However, the company also hosts brand-specific sales on its platform for the audience. The latest such sale Noise Anniversary sale where you will be able to buy smartwatches from Noise at lower rates.

     

    Amazon Noise Anniversary sale

    During the Noise Anniversary sale, the Noise ColorFir Pulse Spo2, ColorFit Pro3 Spo2, and the ColorFir Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control smartwatch can be purchased with up to 50 percent discount. Sounds interesting right, there are a bunch of other smartwatch models as well that you can buy from Amazon during this sale. Take a look at the list:

    Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch

    Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (50%)

    Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch is available at 50% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

    Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch
     

    Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 Deal Price: Rs. 4,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (28%)

    Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch is available at 28% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 4,299 onwards during the sale.

    Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Spo2 Smart Watch

    Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Spo2 Smart Watch

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (33%)

    Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Spo2 Smart Watch is available at 33% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control Smart Watch

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control Smart Watch

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40%)

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control Smart Watch is available at 40% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

    Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Smartwatch - Smoke Grey

    Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Smartwatch - Smoke Grey

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (33%)

    Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Smartwatch - Smoke Grey is available at 33% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 18:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X