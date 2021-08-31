Just In
- 6 min ago Exclusive: Daiwa To Launch Two New Smart TVs In October, Founder Arjun Bajaj
- 16 min ago Reliance Jio Launches Five New Packs; Offers Disney+ Hotstar And Data Benefits
- 16 min ago Free Fire Max Pre-Registration Opens In India: Steps To Pre-Register On Google Play
- 23 min ago Nokia G50 5G Leaked Renders Out; Snapdragon 480 Chipset, 48MP Primary Camera Tipped
Don't Miss
- News Unfortunate, putting lives in danger: Maharashtra CM on organising yatras amid Covid
- Education MSBTE Diploma Result 2021 Summer Declared At msbte.org.in
- Movies Abhishek Bachchan's First Glimpse From Hindi Remake Of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 Is Here; See Pic
- Automobiles 2021 Triumph Speed Twin Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh: Gets Several New Updates
- Finance India's Q1 FY 2022 GDP Rises To 20.1% On Low Base, No Surprises
- Sports Paralympics: Mariyappan, Sharad make it a double podium for India in high jump
- Lifestyle Scrub Typhus; Know About The Cause, Symptoms And Prevention Of The Mystery Fever Reported In UP
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In September
Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale: Discount Offers On Noise Devices
Amazon is a popular e-commerce portal in India known for being a one-stop destination for all categories of consumer goods. We have seen the online retailer hosting special sales offering discounts on products during festivals. However, the company also hosts brand-specific sales on its platform for the audience. The latest such sale Noise Anniversary sale where you will be able to buy smartwatches from Noise at lower rates.
During the Noise Anniversary sale, the Noise ColorFir Pulse Spo2, ColorFit Pro3 Spo2, and the ColorFir Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control smartwatch can be purchased with up to 50 percent discount. Sounds interesting right, there are a bunch of other smartwatch models as well that you can buy from Amazon during this sale. Take a look at the list:
Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (50%)
Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch is available at 50% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 Deal Price: Rs. 4,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (28%)
Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch is available at 28% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 4,299 onwards during the sale.
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Spo2 Smart Watch
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (33%)
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Spo2 Smart Watch is available at 33% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control Smart Watch
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40%)
Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control Smart Watch is available at 40% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Smartwatch - Smoke Grey
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (33%)
Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Smartwatch - Smoke Grey is available at 33% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630