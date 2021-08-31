Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale: Discount Offers On Noise Devices

During the Noise Anniversary sale, the Noise ColorFir Pulse Spo2, ColorFit Pro3 Spo2, and the ColorFir Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control smartwatch can be purchased with up to 50 percent discount. Sounds interesting right, there are a bunch of other smartwatch models as well that you can buy from Amazon during this sale. Take a look at the list:

Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (50%)

Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch is available at 50% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 Deal Price: Rs. 4,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (28%)

Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch is available at 28% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 4,299 onwards during the sale.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Spo2 Smart Watch

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (33%)

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Spo2 Smart Watch is available at 33% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control Smart Watch

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40%)

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Oxy Full Touch Control Smart Watch is available at 40% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Smartwatch - Smoke Grey

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (33%)

Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Smartwatch - Smoke Grey is available at 33% discount during Amazon Noise Anniversary Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.