    Top Selling Smartwatches In The World, Q2 2021: Apple Watch 6, Galaxy Watch Active 2, Imoo Z6 4G And More

    When it comes to the premium smartwatch market, Apple has been leading the charts globally. Similarly, Samsung also has a fair share of the market cap with its newly launched Galaxy Watch series. Here are the top five highest selling smartwatches of the world, where the last product is definitely a surprise.

     

    Apple Watch 6 Series

    The Apple Watch 6 Series is the latest and one of the most technically advanced smartwatches in the world. The watch is available in wifi and LTE connectivity, and you can buy the same with LTE support for Rs. 49,990 in India.

    Apple Watch SE

    The Apple Watch SE is in second place, which is an affordable smartwatch, especially when compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. The Apple Watch SE is available in India for Rs. 33,990 and it offers most of the features that one could expect from a premium smartwatch and only works with Apple devices.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
     

    The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available for Rs. 18,490, which makes it an affordable offering. This product works with both Android and iOS devices and offers plenty of fitness-centric features.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 3

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 3 costs Rs. 32,990 and comes in a classic watch style with a round display and a leather strap. This is one of the best smartwatches from Samsung, which also works well with the iPhone.

    Imoo Z6 4G

    As the name suggests, the Imoo Z6 4G is a 4G LTE capable smartwatch, which can work standalone. This comes with a rugged design and costs $259 in the US. As of now, the Imoo Z6 4G is not available in India.

    Source: 1

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
