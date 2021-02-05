Best Fitness Bands Under Rs. 2,000 To Gift This Valentines Day 2021

Well, if your special person is a fitness freak, then a fitness band would be a great gift. You can buy fitness bands from various brands as it is a rage to use such an accessory in the current time. Confused about which fitness band to gift this Valentine's Day? You can check out the list of products given below.

Honor Band 5i (MRP: Rs. 2,149 )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

SpO2 sensor

Music Control for Android 5.0 and above

Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (MRP: Rs.2,199 )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby

Noise ColorFIT 2 (MRP: Rs. 1,699)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

0.96-inch LCD color screen

Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4

Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women

Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more

14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more

Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes

Weight: 23.5g

90mAh battery

Realme Band (MRP: Rs. 1,499 )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0

3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification

Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)

90mAh battery

Lenovo HX06 (MRP: Rs. 1,225)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

0.87 inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED display

Tracks Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Sleep

Call Reminders and Notifications, Information Reminder, Silent Alarm

Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor

Water resistant (IP67)

Weight: 20g

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices

60mAh battery

Portronics Yogg Plus (MRP: Rs. 1,269 )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs