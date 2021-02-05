Just In
Best Fitness Bands Under Rs. 2,000 To Gift This Valentines Day 2021
We are in that time of the year when Valentine's Day celebrations are in full swing all over the world. As it is a gifting season, many online retailers are giving attractive discounts and offers across product categories. While you'll be spoilt for choice with the many options that are available to shop out there, you can consider buying a fitness band for your loved ones.
Well, if your special person is a fitness freak, then a fitness band would be a great gift. You can buy fitness bands from various brands as it is a rage to use such an accessory in the current time. Confused about which fitness band to gift this Valentine's Day? You can check out the list of products given below.
Honor Band 5i (MRP: Rs. 2,149 )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- SpO2 sensor
- Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
- Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (MRP: Rs.2,199 )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby
Noise ColorFIT 2 (MRP: Rs. 1,699)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch LCD color screen
- Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4
- Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women
- Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more
- 14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more
- Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes
- Weight: 23.5g
- 90mAh battery
Realme Band (MRP: Rs. 1,499 )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0
- 3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification
- Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)
- 90mAh battery
Lenovo HX06 (MRP: Rs. 1,225)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.87 inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED display
- Tracks Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Sleep
- Call Reminders and Notifications, Information Reminder, Silent Alarm
- Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor
- Water resistant (IP67)
- Weight: 20g
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices
- 60mAh battery
Portronics Yogg Plus (MRP: Rs. 1,269 )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- NOTIFICATION SUPPORT: It shows you notiﬁcations about new social media messages, SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders, and ﬁtness goals achieved and has Bluetooth disconnected feature.
- CONNECTIVITY: Pairs with your Smartphone on Bluetooth 4.0 which consumes less power and once paired initially it connects automatically.
- EASY CHARGING: You can easily charge this device using any 5V/500mA USB wall adaptor by simply inserting the detachable Yogg Plus dial in the USB adaptor.
- SLEEP MONITORING: Every night just before sleeping put to device in Sleep Mode. It will monitor your sleeping pattern and display it the next day.
- IP67 DUST WATER RESISTANT: The Device is also your all-weather friend in Indian conditions since it is dust & water resistant with IP67 standards.
