Best smart rings to buy in India

Amazon, India now comes with several amazing bids under which you can purchase some of the best smart rings at a very reasonable price point. These gadgets have so many amazing features which can indeed turn you to be a gadget freak. These rings are available in different shapes, sizes, and come from different brands.

From the shopping platform, you can have Leoie NFC Multifunctional Waterproof Intelligent Ring whose main function are store and exchange personal information, as well as mobile content and personal privacy encryption unlock.

It supports all Android and Windows NFC Mobiles, such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, millet and other DNF-enabled mobile phone. ShopyStore 8 Size New Smart Ring is another gadget which is eco-friendly and easy to use. There are few other rings which too have lot to offer.

These rings can also be obtained under some exciting offers. These are 5% instant discount with HDFC credit and debit EMI, additional 10% cashback upto Rs. 150, 10% cashback up to Rs.50 using BHIM UPI or Rupay ATM cards, debit cards or credit cards, 50% cashback up to Rs.100 on your first ever online payment on Amazon.in, and more.

BESTOYARD R3F Smart Ring Technology Rs: 1,449

Key Specs

The possibilities are limitless and easy to set up using a free application. Get creative.

Share information with other devices.

Control functions of your Smartphone/Tablet.

Compatible with Android/WP Smartphones with NFC.Lock/Unlock your NFC devices.

Resistant to water and dust, real jewelry-size, comfortable and convenient. Ocamo Smart Digital Ring Gift NFC Multifunctional Waterproof Intelligent Ring Price: Rs 401

Key Specs

The main function are store and exchange personal information, as well as mobile content and personal privacy encryption unlock.

Water resistant and no charging required, programmable read-only lock function, 7-byte serial number clone protection function.

Make sure to place the ring chip close to the NFC area when reading any data to avoid the failure in reading and writing.

Support all Android and Windows NFC Mobiles, such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, millet and other DNF-enabled mobile phone. RISHIL World JAKCOM R3F Amorphous Titanium Alloy Smart Ring Price: Rs 2,554

Key Specs

Rishil World is the Right owner to Sale this item, Do not Purchase from other Seller otherwise you may get loss.

Electronics>Phones>Accessories

Imported product.

Easy to use.

Lite weight. AKIRA Smart Wearable Rings Finger Digital Ring for Android Phone with Function (Black) Price: Rs 666

Key Specs

The product shape is designed according to the popular elements, created by the pure medical titanium, no need for any external power energy, waterproof, and suitable for any people at any time

Automatic operation users can edit the different mobile operating script by the single or many choices in the menu to operate script, and it is possible to activate the mobile operating script by the relative magic ring at any circumstance

Hide automatically users can hide application at random in the mobile, and set the magic ring to activate the automatic concealment application

Users can edit business card to write to ring, display and phase in the mobile with nfc by laying finger on the mobile and then pop up the share web page automatically on one or many with nfc by laying finger on the mobile Veena 9 NFC Smart Wearable Ring New Technology Price: Rs 974

Key Specs

Suitable for all

Customorised

Size: as shown in the image

Colour: as shown in the image

Package included: 1pc Generic Jakcom Smart Ring R3 Price: Rs 3,856

Key Specs

It usually takes 15-35 days to deliver

Brand new imported

Brand Name: imtimercom, Package: Yes, Capacity: < 1GB, Record Audio Format: MP3,WAV,REC, Model Number: R3, Signal transmission distance : 1.5cm, Technology : Near Field Communication

Feature : Quick View / Quick Task Start / Privacy Protection, Size : American standard ring size 7-12, 6 sizes available, Material : Pure titanium black glaze/golden white enamel, Style : Ring style, Color : Black, Similar product : machine voice, Hot sale with : Zoom Recorder, Perfect Match to : Wristband Voice Recorder New trends NFC Tag Smart Magic Finger Ring Price: Rs 1,089

Key Specs

NFC Tag Smart Magic Finger Ring

Its for Samsung Android Phone

The ring is of 8cm Bighub Smart Ring Wear akcom R3 Price: Rs 2,814

Key Specs

Compatibility: all compatible

Application age group: adult, language: none

Type: wrist strap Leoie NFC Multifunctional Waterproof Intelligent Price: Rs 372

Key Specs

The main function are store and exchange personal information, as well as mobile content and personal privacy encryption unlock.

Water resistant and no charging required, programmable read-only lock function, 7-byte serial number clone protection function.

Make sure to place the ring chip close to the NFC area when reading any data to avoid the failure in reading and writing.

Support all Android and Windows NFC Mobiles, such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, millet and other DNF-enabled mobile phone.