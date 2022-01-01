Buying Guide: Best Premium Smart Bands To Buy This Year 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smart bands are like affordable smartwatches that offer various fitness and health tracking functionality. Are you planning to get a new smart band this year? Here are some of the best premium smart bands that offer plenty of features and also offer a premium design.

We have included some of the best-selling smart bands from companies like Fitbit, Sony, and Samsung. Check out the list of all the premium smart bands available in the market with unique features and a modern design.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Price: Rs. 12,150

Key Specs Features always-on customizable sunlight-visible, transflective 8 color memory-in-pixel (MIP) color display (88 x 88 pixels)

1+ year battery life (2 x SR43 user-replaceable); no charging necessary

Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ to connect to Android and iPhone

Tracks steps, distance and calories burned, monitors sleep and provides a personalized daily step goal

Water resistant - Safe for swimming and showering

Periodically syncs to Garmin Connect, where you can save, plan and share your activities, get involved in social challenges and more

Garmin Move IQ feature automatically detects activity and classifies activity type on Garmin Connect

Toe-to-Toe feature to challenge your kids to a step competition by connecting to nearby vívofit jr. 2 or even another vívofit 4 to kick off an instant timed step competition Fitbit Luxe Smart Band Price: Rs. 10,399

Key Specs Smart Band

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Ideal For: Female

Lifestyle: Fitness | Indoor | Sports | Swimming | Outdoor

Basic Features: Alarm Clock | Date & Time | Timer/Stop Watch

Health Tracker: Calorie Count | Exercise Tracker | Heart Rate | Sleep Monitor | SPO2 Fitbit Charge 4 Price: 7,999

Key Specs Active Zone Minutes alert you when you're in your personalised Fat Burn, Cardio or Peak heart rate zones

After outdoor workouts, see a workout intensity map in the app that shows your heart rate changes along your route

Use built-in GPS to see your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, cycles, hikes and more

Track sleep stages & review your in-app Sleep Score for an easy way to see how well you slept

Multi-day battery lasts up to 7 days and up to 5 hours when using built-in GPS. Varies with use & other factors

Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn Sony SmartBand Talk SWR30 Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs 1.4-inch (3.55 centimeters) black and white E ink display with 296 x 128 pixels resolution and 192 ppi pixel density

Compatible with Android v4.4 and above

70mAH battery

Voice, touch and gesture input

Requires the SmartBand Talk app and Lifelog app

The box includes SmartBand Talk SWR30 and 2 wrist straps (small/large)

SmartBand Talk keeps track of how you live and move Samsung Galaxy Fit Price: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED display with 450 nits brighness

RAM: 2MB; ROM: 32MB

Plastic Strap

Bluetooth, Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above

Activity tracking, Sleep tracking

Gyroscope, Photo plethysmography, and Accelerometer

5ATM + IP68 water resistance

159mAh; 15-21 days battery life Honor Band 6 Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 283

PPI

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above, NFC (Optional)

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor

HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking

10 workout modes (Outdoor running, Indoor running, Outdoor walking, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, Indoor walking), Automatically tracks 6 workouts

180mAh battery GoQii Vital 4.0 Price: Rs. 3,999

key Specs Introducing all new true fitness band, Vital 4.0 with oximeter, body temperature, continuous heart rate , sleep quality, blood pressure estimation, steps, activity monitor with AMOLED display. It comes with 2 additional color straps worth Rs. 1999, 3 months of personal health coaching and free Doctor tele-consultations.

GOQii Vital 4.0 is certified under 3 grades by International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Monitoring your body temperature & blood oxygen (SpO2) levels was never so easy as it is powered by intelligent technology.

It also has 24x7 heart monitoring and Auto Sleep tracking.

You can also track all day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, active time & once again makes it better than any smart watch.

It is IP68 Water/Dust resistant Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Price: Rs. 3,999

key Specs Display: 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED display with 450 nits brighness

RAM: 2MB; ROM: 32MB

Plastic Strap

Bluetooth, Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above

Activity tracking, Sleep tracking

Gyroscope, Photo plethysmography, and Accelerometer

5ATM + IP68 water resistance

159mAh; 15-21 days battery life Fitbit Charge HR Heart Rate and Activity Wristband Price: Rs. 7,500

Key Specs et continuous, automatic, wrist-based heart rate and simplified heart rate zones

Track workouts, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes and steps

Monitor your sleep automatically and wake with a silent alarm. See call notifications, daily stats and time of day on the OLED display

Sync stats wirelessly and automatically to your computer and over 150 leading smartphones

1 year Manufacturer Warranty from the date of purchase

Best Mobiles in India