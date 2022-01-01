For Quick Alerts
Buying Guide: Best Premium Smart Bands To Buy This Year 2022
Features
Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Smart bands are like affordable smartwatches that offer various fitness and health tracking functionality. Are you planning to get a new smart band this year? Here are some of the best premium smart bands that offer plenty of features and also offer a premium design.
We have included some of the best-selling smart bands from companies like Fitbit, Sony, and Samsung. Check out the list of all the premium smart bands available in the market with unique features and a modern design.
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Price: Rs. 12,150
Key Specs
- Features always-on customizable sunlight-visible, transflective 8 color memory-in-pixel (MIP) color display (88 x 88 pixels)
- 1+ year battery life (2 x SR43 user-replaceable); no charging necessary
- Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ to connect to Android and iPhone
- Tracks steps, distance and calories burned, monitors sleep and provides a personalized daily step goal
- Water resistant - Safe for swimming and showering
- Periodically syncs to Garmin Connect, where you can save, plan and share your activities, get involved in social challenges and more
- Garmin Move IQ feature automatically detects activity and classifies activity type on Garmin Connect
- Toe-to-Toe feature to challenge your kids to a step competition by connecting to nearby vívofit jr. 2 or even another vívofit 4 to kick off an instant timed step competition
Fitbit Luxe Smart Band
Price: Rs. 10,399
Key Specs
- Smart Band
- Compatible Devices: Smartphones
- Ideal For: Female
- Lifestyle: Fitness | Indoor | Sports | Swimming | Outdoor
- Basic Features: Alarm Clock | Date & Time | Timer/Stop Watch
- Health Tracker: Calorie Count | Exercise Tracker | Heart Rate | Sleep Monitor | SPO2
Fitbit Charge 4
Price: 7,999
Key Specs
- Active Zone Minutes alert you when you're in your personalised Fat Burn, Cardio or Peak heart rate zones
- After outdoor workouts, see a workout intensity map in the app that shows your heart rate changes along your route
- Use built-in GPS to see your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, cycles, hikes and more
- Track sleep stages & review your in-app Sleep Score for an easy way to see how well you slept
- Multi-day battery lasts up to 7 days and up to 5 hours when using built-in GPS. Varies with use & other factors
- Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn
Sony SmartBand Talk SWR30
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (3.55 centimeters) black and white E ink display with 296 x 128 pixels resolution and 192 ppi pixel density
- Compatible with Android v4.4 and above
- 70mAH battery
- Voice, touch and gesture input
- Requires the SmartBand Talk app and Lifelog app
- The box includes SmartBand Talk SWR30 and 2 wrist straps (small/large)
- SmartBand Talk keeps track of how you live and move
Samsung Galaxy Fit
Price: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED display with 450 nits brighness
- RAM: 2MB; ROM: 32MB
- Plastic Strap
- Bluetooth, Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above
- Activity tracking, Sleep tracking
- Gyroscope, Photo plethysmography, and Accelerometer
- 5ATM + IP68 water resistance
- 159mAh; 15-21 days battery life
Honor Band 6
Price: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 283
- PPI
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above, NFC (Optional)
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor
- HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking
- 10 workout modes (Outdoor running, Indoor running, Outdoor walking, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, Indoor walking), Automatically tracks 6 workouts
- 180mAh battery
GoQii Vital 4.0
Price: Rs. 3,999
key Specs
- Introducing all new true fitness band, Vital 4.0 with oximeter, body temperature, continuous heart rate , sleep quality, blood pressure estimation, steps, activity monitor with AMOLED display. It comes with 2 additional color straps worth Rs. 1999, 3 months of personal health coaching and free Doctor tele-consultations.
- GOQii Vital 4.0 is certified under 3 grades by International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
- Monitoring your body temperature & blood oxygen (SpO2) levels was never so easy as it is powered by intelligent technology.
- It also has 24x7 heart monitoring and Auto Sleep tracking.
- You can also track all day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, active time & once again makes it better than any smart watch.
- It is IP68 Water/Dust resistant
Samsung Galaxy Fit2
Price: Rs. 3,999
key Specs
- Display: 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED display with 450 nits brighness
- RAM: 2MB; ROM: 32MB
- Plastic Strap
- Bluetooth, Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above
- Activity tracking, Sleep tracking
- Gyroscope, Photo plethysmography, and Accelerometer
- 5ATM + IP68 water resistance
- 159mAh; 15-21 days battery life
Fitbit Charge HR Heart Rate and Activity Wristband
Price: Rs. 7,500
Key Specs
- et continuous, automatic, wrist-based heart rate and simplified heart rate zones
- Track workouts, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes and steps
- Monitor your sleep automatically and wake with a silent alarm. See call notifications, daily stats and time of day on the OLED display
- Sync stats wirelessly and automatically to your computer and over 150 leading smartphones
- 1 year Manufacturer Warranty from the date of purchase
