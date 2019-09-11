Check Out These Newly Launched Sub 12K Smartwatches In India Features oi-Rohit Arora

The wearable category has been receiving a tremendous response from the Indian consumers. As per a report by IDC, the Indian wearable devices market grew 30.9 percent per quarter, and recorded an astounding growth of 123.6 percent year-on-year, in Q2 2019. India is now the third-largest wearables market in the world after China and the US.

The budget fitness trackers market is widely dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Honor, Lenovo. etc., whereas the smartwatch market is largely led by Samsung, Apple Garmin and Fitbit. The latest to join the smartwatch category is Timex. The veteran watchmaker has announced the launch of two new smartwatches in India in the sub 10K price-bracket.

Huami, the provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi has also launched its new Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India. The new Amazfit smartwatch is claimed to offer a 24-day battery life. Let's get into details of these newly launched smartwatches in the Indian market.

Timex iConnect

Timex iConnect features a rectangle watch face. The dial measures 40mm and is made out of metal. The watch comes with silicon rubber straps and sports a rectangular colored touch-enabled LCD display. The rectangular touch-screen can be used to see text messages and notifications from Facebook and WhatsApp. You can also make and receive calls directly from the touchscreen colour display.

For sensors, Timex iConnect features an optical heart rate monitor, activity tracker and sleep monitor. Times iConnect can be paired with an Android or an iOS device. The smartwatch also offers a built-in speaker that can be used for voice calling or just to listen to the audio messages. Timex iConnect is priced at Rs. 7,795 in the Indian market.

Timex iConnect Fashion

Coming onto the iConnect Fashion, the smartwatch flaunts a 45mm circular dial. The iConnect Fashion also gets a colored LCD screen that can be used to make or receive calls or to check notifications on-the-go. Timex iConnect Fashion can also track your heart rate and can monitor your sleep, steps taken and calories burnt. You can also install the iConnect smartwatch application on your smartphone for extended functionality.

The companion mobile app can help you find your phone with the Anti-Lost feature. Moreover, you can also control your smartphone's music and camera right from your wrist with the help of the mobile application

The company claims that the iConnect smartwatches can last for three days on one single charge. Timex iConnect Fashion is priced at Rs. 9,995 in the Indian market. You can buy Timex iConnect smartwatches on Flipkart.com and on the company's retail stores across the country.

Huami Amazfit GTR

The third smartwatch in the list is the Huami Amazfit GTR. Priced at Rs. 10,999, the smartwatch offers a 47.2 mm dial and is claimed to offer a staggering 24 days battery life. The 47.2 mm dial flaunts a 1.39" AMOLED display, which is protected by Corning gorilla glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating.

The Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm standard edition comes in three variations titanium, stainless steel and aluminium alloy. The Huami smartwatch comes equipped with BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis Geomagnetic sensor, Pressure sensor, Ambient Light sensor and is also 50 meters water resistant.

The circular AMOLED display can show all your notifications and incoming calls. As per Huami, the GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.

Post finishing an activity, the smartwatch displays all the data on the display such as distance covered, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, etc.

As the smartwatch also comes equipped with GPS + GLONASS double positioning, you can track the route you have covered during your morning running sessions.

Overall, Huami Amazfit GTR seems to offer better specifications than the Timex iConnect smartwatch series. The combination of sensors, various activity modes and long-lasting battery life makes it a better option for fitness enthusiasts in the sub 12K price-segment.

We will soon test all three smartwatches to evaluate their performance to give our final verdict. Stay tuned for our comprehensive reviews of the Timex iConnect and Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm smartwatches.

