Lenovo HX03W fitness band review: Long lasting battery and decent performance

Comfortable to wear:

Lenovo HX03W smart band sports a standard fitness tracker design and is fairly comfortable to wear. The smart band sports a 0.96-inch OLED full-screen display which offers a screen resolution of 128 x 64 pixels. The screen shows all the information and features that the band is capable of displaying. The straps of the band are made out of silicone and are available in three color variants including black, blue, red, and orange. The display has a small circular touch-sensitive ring at the bottom of the display which used to toggle through all the available options.

The straps are easily removable; all you need to do is pull out the bands in the opposite direction. You get a USB charging port neatly tucked inside one of the straps and to charge the device you will need to remove the strap and plug it with a USB port. This is a very clever design as you don't need to take care of an extra accessory for charging your band. The smart band is lightweight and it hardly feels anything even if the band is worn for long durations.

Connectivity app: Revamped Lenovo Life app

Considering the needs of today's health-conscious generation, Lenovo as also released a "revamped version" of its fitness app called Lenovo Life. The Lenovo Life app is tuned as per the new HX03W watch and offers various useful features. The app is fairly simple to use and as mentioned earlier it is supported on both the Android as well as iOS platforms. Once you have downloaded the app and login/register, the first option you will get is to select your gender followed by other information such as name, date of birth, height and weight.

The new Lenovo Life app allows you to keep a tab on your daily activities including and you can also access features such as dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans. The app is real-time tracker enabled which helps to ensure that the bugs are fixed on time and the users are able to share activity result for an enhanced user experience.

Functions and Features: Heart rate sensor, Sleep monitoring, Idle alerts and more

Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W offers some nifty set of features like Multi-interface options, Sleep monitoring, Sedentary reminder, Long Sitting Alert and more. As mentioned earlier, you also get a heart rate sensor which displays the heartbeat and also mentions if it is normal or fast.

The Sleep monitoring feature keeps a record of your sleep pattern and records deep sleep, light sleep, wake up and heart rate data. Some other features which the smart band offers include Running Mode and anti-sleep mode. The Running Mode keeps a track of all the information related to steps, distance covered while running or walking, and calories burnt during the activity session. The anti-sleep mode, on the other hand, allows users to stay active so that they can focus on their work.

You also get to share the sports data on social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter etc.he band allows sharing the sports data easily on social platforms like Facebook and Twitter etc. The smart band offers features like Running Mode, where one can track their steps, distance covered while running/walking, and calories burnt during that time. The smart band is also equipped with an anti-sleep mode which helps users stay active.

Battery: Long lasting battery

The Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W has a powerful battery backup. The smart band can last for weeks with one single charge which is impressive. I am using the band for almost over a week and it still has two bars left in the battery indicator.

Conclusion:

The Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. At this price range, we also get the newly launched Mi Band 3 which offers some better features as compared to the HX03W. The Mi Band 3 offers a slightly smaller 0.78-inch OLED display that is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass and has touch capabilities, unlike the HX03W. You can read our complete review of Xiaomi band 3 here. Considering that the Mi Band 3 comes with a similar price tag and enhanced features the Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W is surely going to experience some tough time out there. We would advise you to check out all the options before finalizing any deal.