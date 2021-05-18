Just In
Covid 19 Double Safety Electric Mask: List Of Rechargeable Electric Purifier Mask To Buy In India
Wearing a mask is the new normal. Why wear just a regular mask, when you can wear a mask with tech attached to it? The market is currently filled with all sorts of face masks, starting with the cheap surgical masks, that just cost Rs. 10 to some premium high-end masks that cost over thousands of rupees and offer some unique features.
Here are some of the top double safety electric masks that you can buy in India, that protect you from COVID-19 and some of them also offer purified air to breathe. These make range anywhere from Rs. 500 to Rs. 10,000 and are packed with cutting-edge technology to offer clean air and also to protect from the Vuhan virus.
Ruishenger Rsenr Personal Wearable Air Purifiers, Portable Mini Air Purifier
This mask costs less than Rs. 10,000 on Amazon and it comes with a mini air purifier. The built-in air purifier on the Ruishenger Rsenr Personal Wearable Air Purifier is capable of lasting up to six hours on a single charge.
Belovedone 4-Ply Rechargeable Electric Purifier, Electric Respirator
The Belovedone 4-Ply Rechargeable Electric Purifier, Electric Respirator is a little more affordable when compared to the Ruishenger Rsenr Personal Wearable Air Purifier and it costs around Rs. 6,000. This model comes with an activated carbon protection layer and it does not require any sort of batteries.
AARMR Purox Electric Rose Half Face Mask Reusable Mask With Air Filter
As the name suggests, the AARMR Purox Electric Rose Half Face Mask Reusable Mask With Air Filter comes in rose color, and this is a half-face mask that comes with pre-installed air filters, which can be easily replaced and this product retails for less than Rs. 1,000 on Amazon.
Intelligent Electric Dust Mask Anti-Fog Formaldehyde Dust-Proof Active Air Mask
The Intelligent Electric Dust Mask Anti-Fog Formaldehyde Dust-Proof Active Air Mask, as the name suggests is an active air mask that costs slightly over Rs. 2,500 in India and, as the name suggests it prevents fogging, which makes it a good mask for those, who wear glasses.
DOBBYAIR Smart Mask - Electronic Active Respirator Reusable Mask
The DOBBYAIR Smart Mask - Electronic Active Respirator Reusable Mask is another reusable and one of the most affordable electronic masks available in India, capable of offering up to 7 hours of air filtration on a single charge at just around Rs. 1,000.
BROAD AIR PRO MASK Rechargeable Electrical Air Purifying
The BROAD AIR PRO MASK Rechargeable Electrical Air Purifying costs around Rs. 4,000 and comes with a reusable portable air purifier that can protect the user from both novel coronavirus and air pollution.
AARMR Purox Stealth Black Half Face Mask Reusable Mask With Air Filter
The AARMR Purox Stealth Black Half Face Mask Reusable Mask With Air Filter is also a half-face mask with a built-in air purifier that just costs less than Rs. 900 in India. It comes with an adjustable strap, which means, both adults and children can use this mask without any issue.
Netum Smart Electric Air Purifier Face Mask
The Netum Smart Electric Air Purifier Face Mask is the last product on our list, with a rated efficacy of 98.9 percent, and can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, with support for fast charging. This product is priced at Rs. 6,650 and is available on Flipkart and comes with a 3D face design for offering comfort.
