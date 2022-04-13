ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Exclusive: Dizo To Launch Wireless Neckband With Fast-Charging And Premium Kevlar Finish

    By
    |

    Dizo will soon unveil a pair of wireless neckbands with fast-charging technology in India. The upcoming audio accessory will be called 'Dizo Wireless Dash' and will have a premium Kevlar finish to give it a distinguished appearance. The new neckband will have an IPX4-rated design and will be available in a range of colors. We have sourced exclusive images that show a green color wireless neckband with a premium build quality.

     
    Exclusive- Dizo To Unveil Wireless Dash Neckband With Fast-Charging

    The upcoming wireless neckband will feature magnetic earbuds for instant connection enabling ease of use for smartphone users. The product will have dimensions of 90.4 x 1.53 x 2.26 cm and should work with the Realme Link application since it will be part of the Realme TechLife ecosystem.

    Dizo Wireless Dash Retail Box

    The retail package image shows the in-box accessories such as 1x wireless neckband, 1x charging cable, user guide, and 3x ear tips of different sizes. We are expecting the new Dizo wireless neckband to be priced under Rs. 2,200.

    Exclusive- Dizo To Unveil Wireless Dash Neckband With Fast-Charging

    Fast-Charging Tech & Likely Noise Cancellation Setup

    Going by the shape and size of the wireless neckband, the audio accessory should bring a pair of powerful audio drivers, possibly bigger than 12mm with a bass boost driver. We can also expect the Wireless Dash neckband to offer noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 18-20 hours on one full charge. With the brand's fast-charging technology, the wireless neckband should offer a day's worth of battery life in less than an hour.

    The Dizo Wireless Dash will compete against wireless neckbands from Realme and OnePlus (Bullet series).

    Exclusive- Dizo To Unveil Wireless Dash Neckband With Fast-Charging

    Dizo Products In India

    Currently, Dizo offers a variety of audio and wearable accessories for smartphone users. These include the recently launched Dizo Watch 2 Sports, Dizo Wireless Power neckband, Dizo Watch R smartwatch, Dizo Buds Z Pro, etc. You can read more about the performance of Dizo Watch 2 Sports in our detailed review.

     
    Exclusive- Dizo To Unveil Wireless Dash Neckband With Fast-Charging

    Notably, Dizo has also recently tweeted about an upcoming smartwatch with the biggest rectangular display in its segment. There's the possibility that the brand will unveil the Wireless Dash neckband alongside the upcoming smart wearable. We will update this space with more information on the upcoming Dizo wearable and audio products.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: dizo realme news price review audio launch

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X