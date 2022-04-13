Exclusive: Dizo To Launch Wireless Neckband With Fast-Charging And Premium Kevlar Finish Features oi-Rohit Arora

Dizo will soon unveil a pair of wireless neckbands with fast-charging technology in India. The upcoming audio accessory will be called 'Dizo Wireless Dash' and will have a premium Kevlar finish to give it a distinguished appearance. The new neckband will have an IPX4-rated design and will be available in a range of colors. We have sourced exclusive images that show a green color wireless neckband with a premium build quality.

The upcoming wireless neckband will feature magnetic earbuds for instant connection enabling ease of use for smartphone users. The product will have dimensions of 90.4 x 1.53 x 2.26 cm and should work with the Realme Link application since it will be part of the Realme TechLife ecosystem.

Dizo Wireless Dash Retail Box

The retail package image shows the in-box accessories such as 1x wireless neckband, 1x charging cable, user guide, and 3x ear tips of different sizes. We are expecting the new Dizo wireless neckband to be priced under Rs. 2,200.

Fast-Charging Tech & Likely Noise Cancellation Setup

Going by the shape and size of the wireless neckband, the audio accessory should bring a pair of powerful audio drivers, possibly bigger than 12mm with a bass boost driver. We can also expect the Wireless Dash neckband to offer noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 18-20 hours on one full charge. With the brand's fast-charging technology, the wireless neckband should offer a day's worth of battery life in less than an hour.

The Dizo Wireless Dash will compete against wireless neckbands from Realme and OnePlus (Bullet series).

Dizo Products In India

Currently, Dizo offers a variety of audio and wearable accessories for smartphone users. These include the recently launched Dizo Watch 2 Sports, Dizo Wireless Power neckband, Dizo Watch R smartwatch, Dizo Buds Z Pro, etc. You can read more about the performance of Dizo Watch 2 Sports in our detailed review.

Notably, Dizo has also recently tweeted about an upcoming smartwatch with the biggest rectangular display in its segment. There's the possibility that the brand will unveil the Wireless Dash neckband alongside the upcoming smart wearable. We will update this space with more information on the upcoming Dizo wearable and audio products.

