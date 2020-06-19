Father's Day 2020 Tech Gifts: Best Smart Bands for Your Father Under Rs. 2,000

A smart band is a good gift option to give your father. With this, they can keep their health in check and can track their working or jogging habits. We have shortlisted some of the smart bands that you can gift to your father on this auspicious occasion.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 retails for Rs. 1,799 and it does offer a great set of features, including step tracking and heart rate monitoring. This smart band can easily last up to 20 days on a single charge and it also looks cool on your father's hand.

Fastrack Reflex 2.0

The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 sells for Rs. 1,661 and this looks much stylish when compared to the Mi Band 3. This band can be used with an Android or an iOS smartphone and it also offers a great set of features as well.

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition

The Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition just costs Rs. 1,399. Unlike the Mi Band 2, the Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition does not have a heart-rate sensor. Besides that, it does have all the features that a father will love.

Honor Band 5i

The Honor Band 5i with a color-display sells for Rs. 1,799 and it comes with a SpO2 sensor that can measure the blood oxygen level with ease. Similarly, the watch also has a built-in heart rate sensor and it can also last for 6 days on a single day.

Realme Band

The Realme Band retails for Rs. 1,499 and this also comes with a color display. The band has a built-in USB port that can be used to charge it from a power adapter or even from a computer with ease.

Lenovo HX06

The Lenovo HX06 just costs Rs. 946 and is one of the most affordable branded smart bands. The band can analyze sleep and also offers various fitness-related activities to give an accurate reading on workout patterns.

Honor Band 4

The Honor Band 4 comes with a retail price of Rs. 2,999 and it has scientific sleep monitoring technology. This band also works great with both Android and iOS devices.

Fossil Q Motion

The Fossil Q Motion is a display-less fitness band that retails for Rs. 1,999. This looks like a bracelet and it is water-resistant with up to 50 meters. As per the battery life, the band can last up to 6 months on a single charge, so you have to change the battery once it runs out.