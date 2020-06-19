ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Father's Day 2020 Tech Gifts: Best Smart Bands for Your Father Under Rs. 2,000

    By
    |

    Every year, the third Sunday in June is celebrated as the world's father's day across the globe to celebrate and honor all the fathers that work hard to take care of their family. This year, father's day falls on the 21st of June, and here is how you can make your father happy.

    Father's Day 2020 Tech Gifts: Best Smart Bands
     

    A smart band is a good gift option to give your father. With this, they can keep their health in check and can track their working or jogging habits. We have shortlisted some of the smart bands that you can gift to your father on this auspicious occasion.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 retails for Rs. 1,799 and it does offer a great set of features, including step tracking and heart rate monitoring. This smart band can easily last up to 20 days on a single charge and it also looks cool on your father's hand.

    Fastrack Reflex 2.0

    Fastrack Reflex 2.0

    The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 sells for Rs. 1,661 and this looks much stylish when compared to the Mi Band 3. This band can be used with an Android or an iOS smartphone and it also offers a great set of features as well.

    Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition
     

    Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition

    The Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition just costs Rs. 1,399. Unlike the Mi Band 2, the Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition does not have a heart-rate sensor. Besides that, it does have all the features that a father will love.

    Honor Band 5i

    Honor Band 5i

    The Honor Band 5i with a color-display sells for Rs. 1,799 and it comes with a SpO2 sensor that can measure the blood oxygen level with ease. Similarly, the watch also has a built-in heart rate sensor and it can also last for 6 days on a single day.

    Realme Band

    Realme Band

    The Realme Band retails for Rs. 1,499 and this also comes with a color display. The band has a built-in USB port that can be used to charge it from a power adapter or even from a computer with ease.

    Lenovo HX06

    Lenovo HX06

    The Lenovo HX06 just costs Rs. 946 and is one of the most affordable branded smart bands. The band can analyze sleep and also offers various fitness-related activities to give an accurate reading on workout patterns.

    Honor Band 4

    Honor Band 4

    The Honor Band 4 comes with a retail price of Rs. 2,999 and it has scientific sleep monitoring technology. This band also works great with both Android and iOS devices.

    Fossil Q Motion

    Fossil Q Motion

    The Fossil Q Motion is a display-less fitness band that retails for Rs. 1,999. This looks like a bracelet and it is water-resistant with up to 50 meters. As per the battery life, the band can last up to 6 months on a single charge, so you have to change the battery once it runs out.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X