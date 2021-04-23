Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Offer On Realme Watch S, Realme Band, Realme Classic Watch, And More

For instance, take the Realme Band. The Flipkart Realme Days 2021 is offering the Realme Band for just Rs. 1,499 against its original price of Rs. 2,999 - giving users a 50 percent discount. Additionally, the Realme Watch S is also available for just Rs. 4,999 against the original price of Rs. 7,999, getting you a 37 percent discount.

Joining the list are smartwatches like the Realme Classic Watch. The Flipkart Realme Days Sale is offering a 50 percent discount on the Realme Classic Watch, cutting the price to just Rs. 3,499 and making it more affordable for Indian customers.

Apart from these, one can also check out the Realme Watch S Master Edition and the Realme Watch S Pro. The Flipkart Realme Days 2021 is offering these smartwatches at a 33 percent and a 23 percent discount, respectively. This means you can get the Realme Watch S Master Edition for just Rs. 5,999 and the Realme Watch S Pro for just Rs 9,999. Aren't these exciting offers? Head over to the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 for the best deal right now!

