Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Offer On Realme Watch S, Realme Band, Realme Classic Watch, And More
Smartwatches are one of the trending fashion accessories today, especially with several film actors endorsing them. Realme has rolled out several smartwatches and fitness bands in the Indian market. If you're looking for a new Realme Watch or a Realme fitness tracker, then you can head over to the Flipkart Realme Days 2021. Here, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on several Realme fitness trackers.
For instance, take the Realme Band. The Flipkart Realme Days 2021 is offering the Realme Band for just Rs. 1,499 against its original price of Rs. 2,999 - giving users a 50 percent discount. Additionally, the Realme Watch S is also available for just Rs. 4,999 against the original price of Rs. 7,999, getting you a 37 percent discount.
Joining the list are smartwatches like the Realme Classic Watch. The Flipkart Realme Days Sale is offering a 50 percent discount on the Realme Classic Watch, cutting the price to just Rs. 3,499 and making it more affordable for Indian customers.
Apart from these, one can also check out the Realme Watch S Master Edition and the Realme Watch S Pro. The Flipkart Realme Days 2021 is offering these smartwatches at a 33 percent and a 23 percent discount, respectively. This means you can get the Realme Watch S Master Edition for just Rs. 5,999 and the Realme Watch S Pro for just Rs 9,999. Aren't these exciting offers? Head over to the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 for the best deal right now!
Realme Watch S
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (37% off)
Realme Watch S is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Classic Watch
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,999 (50% off)
Realme Classic Watch is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Band
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,499 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (50% off)
Realme Band is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Watch S Master Edition
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 5,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (33% off)
Realme Watch S Master Edition is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Watch S Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)
Realme Watch S Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
