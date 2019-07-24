Honor Band 5 Launched With AMOLED Display, Heart-Rate Sensor, And Blood-Oxygen Level Monitor Features oi-Rohit Arora

Honor Band 5 is now official in the Chinese market. The successor to the Honor Band 4 has been unveiled at a launch event in Xi'an, China with some noteworthy upgrades. Honor Band 5 will fight the Xiaomi's affordable Mi band 4, which was launched last month in China at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,700). Let's find out more about the features of the Honor's latest fitness tracker.

Honor Band 5 Specifications And Features

Like the Mi Band 4, Honor band 5 also sports a color AMOLED touch screen. Honor claims that the 0.95-inch touch screen can display up to 45 Chinese characters. This will allow you to access all your notifications, see caller's name, reject/mute incoming calls and apply multiple colored watch faces on the AMOLED touch-screen. You can use Honor Band 5 to locate your phone, provided that both are connected.

Honor Band 5 also brings real-time heart-rate monitoring. Honor claims that the accuracy of heart rate monitoring will be comparable to that of professional heart rate monitor as the band comes integrated with Huawei's in-house TruSeen3.5 intelligent heart rate monitoring technology. As per Honor, the technology has passed the professional test of the National General Administration of Sports.

Honor Band 5 also comes integrated with Scientific Sleep Monitoring, which identifies the complete sleep structure and provides 200+ personalized improvement suggestions. Additionally, Honor Band 5 also features Huawei's in-house TruSleep2.0 sleep detection technology, which analyses your body vitals to give suggestions to offer sound and healthy sleep to users.

Blood Oxygen Saturation Detection, 10 Sports Modes, NFC Support

Honor has also added blood oxygen saturation detection feature in the company's latest fitness tracker. This suggests that Honor Band 5 will work as a Pulse Oximeter. We are yet to test the feature to get some more clarity on its functionality.

The Band 5 also gets 10 sports modes- outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, free training, swimming pool swimming, indoor walking, elliptical machine, and rowing machine. The Honor Band 5 is equipped with a six-axis sensor and also gets NFC multi-scenario applications.

Like the Honor Band 4, the Band 5 can be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth. You can also install Huawei Health app to have a detailed analyses of your health data. Honor claims that the Band 5 has a battery life of two weeks. Honor Band 5 will be available in four colors: Midnight blue, meteorite black, coral powder, and olive green.

Pricing And Availability

The standard edition of Honor Band 5 is priced at CNY189, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,900 in INR. The NFC variant of Honor Band 5 is CNY219, which is approximate INR 2,200. There's no official word on the pricing and availability of Honor band 5 in the Indian market.

