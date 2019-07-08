Just In
- 47 min ago Most Trending Smartphones Of Week 27, 2019 – Galaxy A50, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Redmi K20 Pro And More
- 1 hr ago Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale In India: An Early Opportunity To Get The Redmi K20?
- 3 hrs ago AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs. 7,190
- 5 hrs ago How To Resolve 'Incoming Call Not Showing On Display' On Your Android Device?
Don't Miss
- Movies War On Twitter Over Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Controversial Remarks!
- News Karnataka crisis: With more resignations, here is how the numbers stand
- Lifestyle A Black Leather Shorts Can Be Paired With White Shirt But Parineeti Chopra Has A Unique Idea
- Finance CBDT To Allot PAN To Those Who File Taxes Using Aadhaar
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand won the only time they took on India in a ICC knockout match
- Automobiles BS-VI Compliant TVS RTR 200 4V Spotted While Testing — Unleashing Racing Again?
- Education KVS Result 2019: Direct Links To Check TGT Hindi And PRT Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Honor Band 5 Teased Ahead Of Launch With Color Display And More
Back in September 2018 Honor the sub-brand of Huawei announced it Honor Band 4 and also indicated that the company will soon launch its successor as Band 5. It seems the company is ready for a new launch and the company president George Zhao has posted a teaser of the upcoming band on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Here are the details about the fitness band.
Zhao has posted a picture of the upcoming fitness band. According to the Weibo Post, the band looks very similar to its predecessor. While looking at the picture you can understand that the fitness band have a colored AMOLED display along with a circular button at the bottom of the screen.
Just like the Honor Band 4 this one will also feature hear rate monitoring sensors. The Weibo Post reads, " Low blood oxygen may cause dizziness, fatigue, listlessness, poor sleep, etc. This function is very intimate. Are you looking forward to it?" which means the fitness band is also going to arrive with Blood oxygen level monitor.
However the post has not revealed anything about the launch date of the Honor Band 5, but we can expect the launch on July 23 alongside the launch of Honor 9X. This is because the Band 4 was launched with the Honor 8X.
Honor might be launching the new device to take on Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 which comes with a color display bigger battery and a lot more. Let's see when the company is going to launch the device and when it will make it to the Indian market.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
27,350
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
27,350
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000