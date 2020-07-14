Is Amazfit Verge Lite The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 5,000 In India? Features oi-Vivek

The Amazfit Verge Lite has been relaunched in India and now costs Rs. 4,999. It was originally launched in 2019 with a starting price of Rs. 6,999 and the same is now available with Rs. 2,000 discount. So, does it make sense to buy this model in 2020?

Amazfit Verge Lite: Design And Features

The Amazfit Verge Lite comes with a unique rubberized unibody finish, making it water-resistant. The watch comes in multiple colors and one can choose the one that suits their taste. However, unlike some of the Amazfit smartwatches, the Verge Lite does not support easy strap replacement.

The Amazfit Verge Lite has a 1.3-inch circular display with support for touch input. Most of the smartwatches or smart bands at this pricing use an LCD screen, whereas the Verge Lite is one of the few models that come with a vibrant AMOLED screen that looks great in both low and bright lighting conditions.

A few more features like customizable watch faces, always-on display are also offered on this device. Coming to the fitness-related features, it comes with a built-in GPS chip and offers accurate stats from various exercise types such as running, walking, and jogging. Like most smartwatches, it has a heart rate sensor and offers continuous heart rate monitoring features. It supports sleep tracking and supports various exercise monitoring such as cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, and elliptical training.

Coming to the battery life, the Amazfit Verge Lite can last up to 20 days with the recommended settings and can offer up to 40 hours of GPS workout time on a single charge. It uses a pogo pin connector to charge and takes one and a half to two hours to fully charge.

There Are Some Drawbacks

Like any electronic device, the Amazfit Verge Lite does compromise on some fronts. Like most of the smartwatches from Amazfit, it does show information about an incoming call and notifications from the apps. However, you won't be able to receive a voice call or even reply to a text message natively from the watch.

If you are in the market, looking for a sophisticated smartwatch with a good display and battery life and you are okay with the drawback that the Amazfit Verge Lite has, then this is the smartwatch to consider, especially around Rs. 6,000 price range.

