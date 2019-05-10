Lenovo Ego smartwatch vs Mi Band 3: Which one you should buy? Features oi-Karan Sharma Lenovo launched Ego smartwatch in India for Rs 1,999. Know how it is different from Xiaomi's Mi Band 3 and which one to buy.

Lenovo smartphone, accessories and PC & Laptop maker company has launched its EGO digital smartwatch in India for Rs 1,999. This smartwatch can give direct competition to Xiaomi's Mi Band 3 because both the watches are in the same price range. The highlights of the Ego digital is its sports watch design which makes it stand alone in the smartwatch segment. in this article we are going to compare the Lenovo Ego with Xiaomi's band to help you make the right decision. Do note that this is a feature-based comparison of the budget smart bands.

Lenovo Ego smartwatch vs Mi Band 3

The Lenovo EGO digital sports a 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome screen along with a night light mode. On the other side the Mi Band 3 sports a 0.78-inch monochrome OLED strip protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the top. The Lenovo Ego comes with a bigger and better visible display as compare to Mi Band 3.

On the sensors part, the EGO fitness tracker offers Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart Rate Sensor, which is capable of Activity tracking, Sleep tracking, Swim tracking

Real-time heart rate monitoring. Meanwhile, the Mi Band 3 also offers the same sensors which performs the same activity.

It comes with 5ATM certification which makes it water-resistant up to 50 meters deep inside the water. So you can take a dip in the pool without worrying about the smartwatch getting damaged with the water. Meanwhile, you can also track your swim with the fitness band. The Mi Band 3 is also water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM). So technically you can wear it in the shower or while taking a dive in the pool.

The Lenovo EGO digital comes with smart feature like a remote camera which allows you to click pictures with a single tap on the display screen of the smartwatch. It also arrives with vibrating notifications which will remind you about the incoming calls, text messages, emails, social media notifications and more. Mi band 3 also performs the same tasks and brings you all this.

It's very difficult to conclude that which one is better. If you are thinking to buy a smartwatch with big screen and dial then Lenvo EGO is a best option to go with in this price segment. But if you are planning for a normal looking band then Mi band 3 will be good for you. At the end of the day both the smartbands comes with the same price point.

If you are interested in the Lenovo EGO then you can grab it exclusively from Flipkart and Croma starting from May 10. It will be available in a black color variant for Rs 1,999. It is compatible with both iPhone, Android Smartphones