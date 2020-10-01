Just In
Mi Band 5 Vs Honor Band 5: Which Makes A Good Choice And Why
Fitness bands have surged in popularity for their affordable price tag and the useful features they offers. A lot of smartphone brands have released fitness bands catering to the rising demand. Of late, we've seen the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and the Honor Band 5. Here's a comparison of the two fitness trackers from these Chinese companies.
Mi Band 5 Vs Honor Band 5: Price Factor
There are many differentiating factors and the price tag is one of them. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 costs Rs. 2,499 and the Honor Band 5 comes for Rs. 2,599. There's a price cut on the Honor Band now, costing around Rs. 2,199. Nevertheless, both smart bands fall in the same price category and budget range. For now, the Honor Band 5 might have an edge over the Mi Band 5.
Mi Band 5 Vs Honor Band 5: Design, Display
Next, the design and the display of fitness trackers are something to be considered. Most fitness bands feature sleek and comfortable design, and the same can be said to the Mi Band 5 and the Honor Band 5. Both trackers pack AMOLED screens. From the looks of it, the Mi Band 5 has a bigger 1.1-inch display than the Honor Band 5, which sports a 0.95-inch panel. Apart from this, both the fitness trackers sport a comfortable unisex design.
Mi Band 5 Vs Honor Band 5: Performance
Coming to the performance evaluation, there are a couple of differences between the Mi Band 5 and the Honor Band 5. Do note, the Honor Band 5 was launched in August 2019, while the Mi Band 5 was launched recently. With a year-long difference, there's bound to be performance differences between the two. Many features are similar on both devices - like the sleep tracker, exercise tracker, steps tracker, and more.
As the latest entrant, the Mi Band 5 has a couple more additions. It comes with a photoplethysmography aka PPG, music control, camera control, a tri-axis accelerometer, and a VO2 Max sensor. On the other hand, the Honor Band 5 features a SpO2 sensor, another differentiating factor. Do note, both fitness trackers cater to the needs of fitness enthusiasts and others who simply want to track the number of steps in a day. Performance vise, both are equally capable.
Mi Band 5 Vs Honor Band 5: Battery Score
For any fitness tracker or any wearable, the battery plays a vital role. The Mi Band 5 sports a larger 125 mAh battery, while the Honor Band 5 features a 100 mAh battery. Xiaomi claims the battery can last up to 14 days, while Honor claims it can last up to 20 days. However, it totally depends on the user. If you switch off notification alerts, the smart band will last longer.
Mi Band 5 Vs Honor Band 5: Which Is Better?
To conclude, both fitness trackers offer the best features. Being a year old, the Honor Band 5 is still a good choice as it packs nearly all the features on the Mi Band 5 and comes at a cheaper cost. On the other hand, the Mi Band 5 packs some of the latest sensors and features, which makes it an equally good choice. Ultimately, it depends on how you use the fitness tracker. If you're looking for multiple sports modes - the Mi Band 5 may be a better choice. If you simply want a smart band to track your steps and ping notifications, the Honor Band 5 will do.
