Mothers Day Gift Idea: Best Smart Bands To Gift Under Rs. 2,000

We have listed some of the best smart bands available in India, which are affordable and feature-rich. These smart bands will work with almost any smartphone and offer stellar battery life and can last longer.

So, here are the smart bands under Rs. 2,000 that you can gift to your mother.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is a cool-looking smart band that works with Android and iOS devices. It retails for Rs. 1,800 and offers more than 20 days of battery life on a single charge. With features like real-time heart rate monitor, built-in pedometer, and exercise tracking, this is one of the best bands in the market.

Fastrack Reflex 2.0

The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 retails for Rs. 1,995 and it comes with various color options. This is one of the trendiest looking smart bands with a monochrome OLED display and the band can also be used to control the camera on the paired smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition

The Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition is a miniature edition of the Mi Band 2 without the heart rate sensor. It retails for Rs. 1,299 and offers a premium 2.5D curved glass finish with support for touch input. It does offer user-replaceable straps and is also water and dust resistant.

Huawei Band 2

The Huawei Band 2 sells for Rs. 1,699 and it has a big display with a premium finish, which improves the overall look and feel. The band works with both Android and iOS devices, making it easy to use even with older smartphone models.

Lenovo HX06

The Lenovo HX06 retails for Rs. 1,399 and it comes with a USB-A port, which can be directly plugged into a laptop or computer for charging without using any adapter. The band offers features like sleep tracking and step tracking.

Lenovo HX03 Cardio

The Lenovo HX03 Cardio with a retail price of Rs. 1,999 is IP68 water and dust resistant and can be used while working out. It has a highly precise heart rate sensor, which will track heartbeats in real-time. The band can be used as an alarm clock as well.

Bingo F6

The Bingo F6 is one of the few smart bands that looks like a smartwatch with a big circular color display. It looks like a watch and can be worn while swimming without any issue.

Fossil Q Motion

The Fossil Q Motion is the smart band for those, who want a minimalistic looking device, probably without a display. On a single charge, it lasts for almost 6 months and the band is capable of tracking day-to-day activities like the number of steps taken and distance covered in a day.