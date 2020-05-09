This Mother's Day, You Can Gift These Budget Smartphones To Your Mom

Given that budget smartphones arrive with notable features unlike ever before, these can be wonderful gifts for your mother. If you are looking for great smartphones within your budget, then here we have handpicked some bestsellers in the market for you. Take a look at the budget smartphone gift ideas this Mother's Day from below.

Realme C3

Realme C3 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD resolution with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and dual cameras at the rear. The device flaunts an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A (Price: R. 6,499)

Xiaomi Redmi 8A bestows a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, 64GB ROM, a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen for the selfie camera sensor, and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A10 (Price: R. 7,990)

Samsung Galaxy A10 makes use of a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, an octa-core Exyos 7884 SoC from the company that is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space, and a 3400mAh battery.

Realme 5i (Price: R. 9,399)

Realme 5i is one of the first budget smartphones that comes with a quad-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a wide-angle secondary lens, a tertiary macro camera, and a fourth depth sensor. The device comes with a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Realme 5 (Price: R. 9,999)

Realme 5 launched with the Realme 5 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, and a 5000mAh battery.

LG W30 (Price: Rs. 8,499)

LG W30 flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core MT6762 Helio P22 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, a bezel-less display with a waterdrip notch, and a 4050mAh battery.

Realme 3i (Price: R. 8,499)

Realme 3i 6.2-inch dewdrop FHD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, up to 4GB RAM, up to 64GB storage space, ColorOS on top of Android, and a 4230mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 12 Air (Price: Rs. 9,999)

Tecno Camon 12 Air comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display, Android Pie topped with HiOS 5.5, a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB storage space, an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and a 4000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 8 (Price: R. 7,999)

Infinix Hot 8 bestows a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution with a dewdrop notch for the selfie camera, a triple-camera setup at the rear with, a 5000mAh battery and much more.

Vivo U10 (Price: Rs. 8,990)

Vivo U10 is fitted with a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage space, up to 256GB of additional memory, and a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M10s (Price: R. 8,990)

Samsung Galaxy M10s comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution and waterdrop notch, an in-house Exynos 7884 SoC, a 4000mAh battery 32GB storage space, and much more.

Lenovo K10 Note (Price: R. 9,999)

The Lenovo K10 Note has been launched with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage space, and a 4050mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 (Price: R. 7,399)

Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes fitted with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, up to 64GB storage space, and a capacious 4000mAh battery for a long-lasting battery life.

Vivo Y11 2019 (Price: R. 8,990)

Vivo Y11 2019 features a 6.35-inch display with a HD+ resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage space, and a juicy 5000mAh battery powering it from within.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 (Price: R. 8,057)

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 bestows an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC based on the 14nm process, a 32MP super selfie camera sensor, and a 4000mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

Samsung Galaxy A10s (Price: Rs. 8,980)

Samsung Galaxy A10s comes fitted with a 6.2-inch display with HD resolution, an octa-core 1.5GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 4100mAh battery.