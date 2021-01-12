Just In
OnePlus Band vs Other Best Smart Bands Under Rs. 3,000
Planning to get onboard with the workout regime and looking for a budget smartwatch that capable of monitor your health, especially under Rs. 3,000? You have come to the right place. OnePlus recently launched their first fitness band -- the OnePlus Band, priced at just Rs. 2,499 is an excellent basic fitness tracker that works well with both Android and iOS devices.
If you want a similar smart band, then, there are products like the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and the Honor Band 5. If you have a Samsung smartphone, then, the Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band might intrigue you, which is also priced under Rs. 3,000. Here are all the top fitness bands available in India, priced under Rs. 3,000.
Honor Band 5
Available Price: Rs. 2,199
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- SpO2 sensor
- Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- 100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby
Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band
Available Price: Rs. 2,590
Key Specs
- 0.74-inch(64 x 128) PMOLED display
- 128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM
- Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above
- Activity Tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM
- HRM, Accelerometer
- 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
- Bluetooth LE
- 70mAh battery with Samsung POGO charging dock
Fastrack Reflex
Available Price: Rs. 1,995
Key Specs
- Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
- Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
- Sedentary Reminder
- Sleep Monitoring
- Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
- Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
- 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
- Compatible with iOS & Android
- Vibration Alarm
- Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
- Rechargeable Battery - 10 days
Xiaomi Mi Band 4
Available Price: Rs. 2,299
Key Specs
- 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
- 22.1g ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- 135mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of battery life
Honor Band 5i
Available Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- SpO2 sensor
- Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
- Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life
Honor Band 3
Available Price: Rs. 2,199
Key Specs
- 0.91 inch (128 x 32 pixels) POLED display
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 8.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- Continuous Heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- 105mAh battery with up to 30 days of usage time
Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH
Available Price: Rs. 2,699
Key Specs
- Support: iOS 8.0 & Above / Android 4.4 & Above*
- Vibration: Yes
- Water resistant: Yes (Not suitable for swimming or diving)
- Screen size & type: 3.5 cm, TFT color display
- Bluetooth: 5.0
- Control: Capacitive touch screen and 1 button on the Right side
- Data storage: 5 days
- Battery: 170 mAh, Built-in rechargeable
- Standby time: 30 days
- Charge time: 1.5 - 2 H
- Strap: TPU
- Package Dimension: 87 x 95 x 47 mm (W x D x H)
- Net. weight: 46 g
