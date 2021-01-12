OnePlus Band vs Other Best Smart Bands Under Rs. 3,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Planning to get onboard with the workout regime and looking for a budget smartwatch that capable of monitor your health, especially under Rs. 3,000? You have come to the right place. OnePlus recently launched their first fitness band -- the OnePlus Band, priced at just Rs. 2,499 is an excellent basic fitness tracker that works well with both Android and iOS devices.

If you want a similar smart band, then, there are products like the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and the Honor Band 5. If you have a Samsung smartphone, then, the Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band might intrigue you, which is also priced under Rs. 3,000. Here are all the top fitness bands available in India, priced under Rs. 3,000. Honor Band 5 Available Price: Rs. 2,199

Key Specs

0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

SpO2 sensor

Music Control for Android 5.0 and above

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band Available Price: Rs. 2,590

Key Specs

0.74-inch(64 x 128) PMOLED display

128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM

Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above

Activity Tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM

HRM, Accelerometer

5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

Bluetooth LE

70mAh battery with Samsung POGO charging dock Fastrack Reflex Available Price: Rs. 1,995

Key Specs

Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone

Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption

Sedentary Reminder

Sleep Monitoring

Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0

Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data

15 Days Exercise Data Memory

Compatible with iOS & Android

Vibration Alarm

Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)

Rechargeable Battery - 10 days Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Available Price: Rs. 2,299

Key Specs

0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor

22.1g ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

135mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of battery life Honor Band 5i Available Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

SpO2 sensor

Music Control for Android 5.0 and above

Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life Honor Band 3 Available Price: Rs. 2,199

Key Specs

0.91 inch (128 x 32 pixels) POLED display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 8.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

Continuous Heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

105mAh battery with up to 30 days of usage time Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH Available Price: Rs. 2,699

Key Specs Support: iOS 8.0 & Above / Android 4.4 & Above*

Vibration: Yes

Water resistant: Yes (Not suitable for swimming or diving)

Screen size & type: 3.5 cm, TFT color display

Bluetooth: 5.0

Control: Capacitive touch screen and 1 button on the Right side

Data storage: 5 days

Battery: 170 mAh, Built-in rechargeable

Standby time: 30 days

Charge time: 1.5 - 2 H

Strap: TPU

Package Dimension: 87 x 95 x 47 mm (W x D x H)

Net. weight: 46 g

