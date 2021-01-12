ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Band vs Other Best Smart Bands Under Rs. 3,000

    By
    |

    Planning to get onboard with the workout regime and looking for a budget smartwatch that capable of monitor your health, especially under Rs. 3,000? You have come to the right place. OnePlus recently launched their first fitness band -- the OnePlus Band, priced at just Rs. 2,499 is an excellent basic fitness tracker that works well with both Android and iOS devices.

    Smartbands to Buy Under Rs. 3,000
     

    If you want a similar smart band, then, there are products like the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and the Honor Band 5. If you have a Samsung smartphone, then, the Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band might intrigue you, which is also priced under Rs. 3,000. Here are all the top fitness bands available in India, priced under Rs. 3,000.

    Honor Band 5

    Honor Band 5

    Available Price: Rs. 2,199
    Key Specs

    • 0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
    • 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor
    • PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
    • SpO2 sensor
    • Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
    • Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
    • 100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby
    Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band
     

    Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band

    Available Price: Rs. 2,590
    Key Specs

    • 0.74-inch(64 x 128) PMOLED display
    • 128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM
    • Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above
    • Activity Tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM
    • HRM, Accelerometer
    • 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
    • Bluetooth LE
    • 70mAh battery with Samsung POGO charging dock
    Fastrack Reflex

    Fastrack Reflex

    Available Price: Rs. 1,995
    Key Specs

    • Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
    • Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
    • Sedentary Reminder
    • Sleep Monitoring
    • Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
    • Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
    • 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
    • Compatible with iOS & Android
    • Vibration Alarm
    • Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
    • Rechargeable Battery - 10 days
    Xiaomi Mi Band 4

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4

    Available Price: Rs. 2,299
    Key Specs

    • 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
    • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls
    • Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
    • Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
    • Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
    • 22.1g ultra light body
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE
    • 135mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of battery life
    Honor Band 5i

    Honor Band 5i

    Available Price: Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
    • PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
    • Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
    • Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
    • SpO2 sensor
    • Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
    • Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life
    Honor Band 3

    Honor Band 3

    Available Price: Rs. 2,199
    Key Specs

    • 0.91 inch (128 x 32 pixels) POLED display
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 8.0 (or later)
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
    • Continuous Heart rate sensor
    • Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
    • Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
    • 105mAh battery with up to 30 days of usage time
    Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH

    Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH

    Available Price: Rs. 2,699
    Key Specs

    • Support: iOS 8.0 & Above / Android 4.4 & Above*
    • Vibration: Yes
    • Water resistant: Yes (Not suitable for swimming or diving)
    • Screen size & type: 3.5 cm, TFT color display
    • Bluetooth: 5.0
    • Control: Capacitive touch screen and 1 button on the Right side
    • Data storage: 5 days
    • Battery: 170 mAh, Built-in rechargeable
    • Standby time: 30 days
    • Charge time: 1.5 - 2 H
    • Strap: TPU
    • Package Dimension: 87 x 95 x 47 mm (W x D x H)
    • Net. weight: 46 g

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X