Raksha Bandha Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands To Gift Ideas Under Rs. 5,000

These smart bands offer premium design and a good set of features and most of these bands will work with both Android and iOS devices without any issue. So, here are the top smart bands that one can gift during this Raksha Bandhan.

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 retails for Rs. 2,199 and it comes with a colored touch screen display. This is a light-weight smart band with features like real-time heart rate tracking.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 costs Rs. 2,299 in India and it comes with a colored display as well. It offers features such as sleep tracking and also supports various exercise tracking as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

The Samsung Galaxy Fit e is the latest and one of the most affordable fitness bands from Samsung which works with both Android and iOS devices. This band costs Rs. 2,199 and offers a good set of features, including a monochrome display.

Honor Band 3

The Honor Band 3 comes with a curved display and this smart band can last up to 30 days with the regular usage and also offers a soft strap that is very comfortable to wear.

Huawei Band 2 Pro

The Huawei Band 2 Pro comes with a sleek design and it has an independent GPS chipset, offering accurate jogging and running tracking without requiring a smartphone.

Bingo F8

The Bingo F8 retails for Rs. 2,499 and it comes with a colorful display with unique band faces. This smart band can also be used as a Bluetooth earphone and one can listen to music and answer calls directly on the smart band.

Misfit Shine 2

The Misfit Shine 2 is a display-less smart band with 12 colored LEDs and can last up to six months on a single charge. This band costs Rs. 3,747 in India and is available in multiple color variants.