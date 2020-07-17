Raksha Bandhan Special Return Gift Idea: Budget Smartphones For Your Sister Under Rs. 10,000

The list includes popular devices from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, Infinix, Samsung, Oppo, Tecno Spark, and so on. Budget smartphones like the Realme Narzo 10A and the Realme C3 are some of the best gifting ideas for your sister. These smartphones as a Raksha Bandhan gift can be purchased under Rs. 10,000.

Apart from Realme, interested buyers can check out the Redmi 8A and Redmi 8A Dual as other options to get your sister on Raksha Bandhan. Take the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual, for instance, priced at Rs. 7,499, the smartphone packs features like a dual-camera module, 6.22-inch display, and more.

The Moto G8 Power Lite and the Motorola One Macro are some of the other choices to get your sister for Raksha Bandhan for under Rs. 10,000. There is also the Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphones, another ideal choice to buy for your sister for the upcoming festival.

Apart from these, interested buyers can also check out a few Samsung smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy A10s, and the Samsung Galaxy M10s. Both the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series offer premium features for a budget-friendly price tag.

Oppo is another popular brand that is ideal for girls to use. The Oppo A12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and is available for under Rs. 10,000. You can also check out the Tecno Spark Power and the Tecno Spark Power 2 as other choices to get this Raksha Bandhan for your sister.

Realme Narzo 10A

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

MRP: Rs. 7,397

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Moto G8 Power Lite

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 9

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Hot 9 - 13MP rear camera with triple LED Flash, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, Low-light AI camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 7,954

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10

MRP: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

MRP: Rs. 7,397

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 70.8% NTSC color gamut, 15001 contrast ratio, 270 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

Tecno Spark Power 2

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M01

MRP: Rs. 9,998

Key Specs



5.7 HD+ Display

1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 9,200

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10s

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

OPPO A12

MRP: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs



6.22 Inch HD+ IPS Display

Octa-Core Helio P35 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2/FM Radio

4230mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M10s

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display

1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Tecno Spark Power

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

