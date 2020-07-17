Just In
Raksha Bandhan Special Return Gift Idea: Budget Smartphones For Your Sister Under Rs. 10,000
Smartphones are one of the best gifts for numerous occasions. In India, Raksha Bandhan is one of the occasions where gifts are exchanged and smartphones make for an ideal choice. There are plenty of options to choose from in the market today for your sister, including budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000.
The list includes popular devices from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, Infinix, Samsung, Oppo, Tecno Spark, and so on. Budget smartphones like the Realme Narzo 10A and the Realme C3 are some of the best gifting ideas for your sister. These smartphones as a Raksha Bandhan gift can be purchased under Rs. 10,000.
Apart from Realme, interested buyers can check out the Redmi 8A and Redmi 8A Dual as other options to get your sister on Raksha Bandhan. Take the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual, for instance, priced at Rs. 7,499, the smartphone packs features like a dual-camera module, 6.22-inch display, and more.
The Moto G8 Power Lite and the Motorola One Macro are some of the other choices to get your sister for Raksha Bandhan for under Rs. 10,000. There is also the Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphones, another ideal choice to buy for your sister for the upcoming festival.
Apart from these, interested buyers can also check out a few Samsung smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy A10s, and the Samsung Galaxy M10s. Both the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series offer premium features for a budget-friendly price tag.
Oppo is another popular brand that is ideal for girls to use. The Oppo A12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and is available for under Rs. 10,000. You can also check out the Tecno Spark Power and the Tecno Spark Power 2 as other choices to get this Raksha Bandhan for your sister.
Realme Narzo 10A
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
MRP: Rs. 7,397
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Moto G8 Power Lite
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 9
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Hot 9 - 13MP rear camera with triple LED Flash, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, Low-light AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C3
MRP: Rs. 7,954
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
MRP: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
MRP: Rs. 7,397
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 70.8% NTSC color gamut, 15001 contrast ratio, 270 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Hot 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 5000mAh Battery
Tecno Spark Power 2
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M01
MRP: Rs. 9,998
Key Specs
- 5.7 HD+ Display
- 1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
Motorola One Macro
MRP: Rs. 9,200
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A10s
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
OPPO A12
MRP: Rs. 9,990
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- Octa-Core Helio P35 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2/FM Radio
- 4230mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M10s
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
- 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
