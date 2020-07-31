ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Raksha Bandhan Gifts Idea For Sister: Best Smart Watches To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Raksha Bandhan is one of the major rituals in India, where people celebrate the relationship between a sister and a brother. It has been in practice, where a sister will tie Rakhi to his brother and he has to gift something in return to her. People usually tend to gift things like sweet boxes, flowers, or chocolate. This year, gift your sister a smartwatch that can help her to stay healthy and it can also act as a great fashionable accessory.

    Raksha Bandhan Gifts Idea
     

    So, here are some of the premium smartwatches that a brother can gift to his sister or vice-versa.

    Amazfit T-Rex

    Amazfit T-Rex

    The Amazfit T-Rex is a rugged smartwatch, which retails for Rs. 9,999. We recently reviewed this model and it offers great performance and stellar battery life. This is one of the most functional smartwatches under Rs. 10,000 price tag.

    Fitbit Ionic

    Fitbit Ionic

    The Fitbit Ionic retails for Rs. 15,990 and it has a classic design. This smartwatch comes with a color display and works well with both Android and iOS smartphones.

    Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3
     

    Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3

    The Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3 is a plain-looking smartwatch and it costs Rs. 6,782 and comes in a classic wristwatch style design. It is based on Google WearOS and offers plenty of apps.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 retails for Rs. 24,090 and this watch has a circular touch screen display and works well with both Android and iOS devices.

    Fossil Gen 5

    Fossil Gen 5

    The Fossil Gen 5 currently costs Rs. 22,995 and is based on the latest silicon from Qualcomm that offers improved battery life and performance when compared to the previous-generation model.

    Apple Watch

    Apple Watch

    The Apple Watch Series 3 retails for Rs. 23,900 and it looks and feels almost identical to the Apple Watch Series 5 but costs half as much the Series 5 variant. It is waterproof and also supports wireless charging.

    Amazfit GTR

    Amazfit GTR

    The Amazfit GTR looks a lot like the Apple Watch with almost similar functionalities. Unlike the Apple Watch, the GTR works well with both Android and iOS devices.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch

    Samsung Galaxy Watch

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch comes with a premium finish and retails for Rs. 26,635. It looks like a regular watch that is made out of gold.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a rugged version of the Galaxy Watch and it costs Rs. 19,990. It comes with a plain design and will go well with modern and professional attire.

    Misfit Vapor

    Misfit Vapor

    The Misfit Vapor retails for Rs. 14,495 and it comes with a metal unibody design and the watch works well for both Android and iOS devices.

    Timex Ironman Run x20 GPS

    Timex Ironman Run x20 GPS

    The Timex Ironman Run x20 GPS is a smartwatch made for running enthusiasts and it costs Rs. 9,500 and comes with a plastic unibody design and a monochrome display.

    Puma PT9100

    Puma PT9100

    The Puma PT9100 is also based on Google's WearOS and it costs Rs. 13,995 in India and here are the details regarding the same.

    Honor Watch Magic

    Honor Watch Magic

    The Honor Watch Magic just costs Rs. 7,999 and it also comes with a dual-tone wrist band and can be used with both Android and iOS devices.

    Amazfit Stratos 3

    Amazfit Stratos 3

    The Amazfit Stratos 3 retails for Rs. 13,999 and it comes with built-in storage, allowing users to store music natively on the watch and also offers a variety of fitness tracking.

    Fitbit Blaze

    Fitbit Blaze

    The Fitbit Blaze comes with a classic design and it offers accurate step tracking and exercising.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X