Raksha Bandhan Gifts Idea For Sister: Best Smart Watches To Buy In India
Raksha Bandhan is one of the major rituals in India, where people celebrate the relationship between a sister and a brother. It has been in practice, where a sister will tie Rakhi to his brother and he has to gift something in return to her. People usually tend to gift things like sweet boxes, flowers, or chocolate. This year, gift your sister a smartwatch that can help her to stay healthy and it can also act as a great fashionable accessory.
So, here are some of the premium smartwatches that a brother can gift to his sister or vice-versa.
Amazfit T-Rex
The Amazfit T-Rex is a rugged smartwatch, which retails for Rs. 9,999. We recently reviewed this model and it offers great performance and stellar battery life. This is one of the most functional smartwatches under Rs. 10,000 price tag.
Fitbit Ionic
The Fitbit Ionic retails for Rs. 15,990 and it has a classic design. This smartwatch comes with a color display and works well with both Android and iOS smartphones.
Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3
The Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3 is a plain-looking smartwatch and it costs Rs. 6,782 and comes in a classic wristwatch style design. It is based on Google WearOS and offers plenty of apps.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 retails for Rs. 24,090 and this watch has a circular touch screen display and works well with both Android and iOS devices.
Fossil Gen 5
The Fossil Gen 5 currently costs Rs. 22,995 and is based on the latest silicon from Qualcomm that offers improved battery life and performance when compared to the previous-generation model.
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 3 retails for Rs. 23,900 and it looks and feels almost identical to the Apple Watch Series 5 but costs half as much the Series 5 variant. It is waterproof and also supports wireless charging.
Amazfit GTR
The Amazfit GTR looks a lot like the Apple Watch with almost similar functionalities. Unlike the Apple Watch, the GTR works well with both Android and iOS devices.
Samsung Galaxy Watch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch comes with a premium finish and retails for Rs. 26,635. It looks like a regular watch that is made out of gold.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a rugged version of the Galaxy Watch and it costs Rs. 19,990. It comes with a plain design and will go well with modern and professional attire.
Misfit Vapor
The Misfit Vapor retails for Rs. 14,495 and it comes with a metal unibody design and the watch works well for both Android and iOS devices.
Timex Ironman Run x20 GPS
The Timex Ironman Run x20 GPS is a smartwatch made for running enthusiasts and it costs Rs. 9,500 and comes with a plastic unibody design and a monochrome display.
Puma PT9100
The Puma PT9100 is also based on Google's WearOS and it costs Rs. 13,995 in India and here are the details regarding the same.
Honor Watch Magic
The Honor Watch Magic just costs Rs. 7,999 and it also comes with a dual-tone wrist band and can be used with both Android and iOS devices.
Amazfit Stratos 3
The Amazfit Stratos 3 retails for Rs. 13,999 and it comes with built-in storage, allowing users to store music natively on the watch and also offers a variety of fitness tracking.
Fitbit Blaze
The Fitbit Blaze comes with a classic design and it offers accurate step tracking and exercising.
