    Raksha Bandhan Return Gift Ideas Best Smart Bands for your Sister from Rs 500

    By
    |

    Smart bands make one of the best gift ideas. You can gift them to your sisters, this Raksha Bandhan. The prime reason behind buying these accessories is the cheaper price segment, that also includes a few of them starting from Rs. 500.These bands come with up to 20 days of battery life, water-resistant up to 50m, OLED touchscreen display, and phone unlock feature.

    Raksha Bandhan Return Gift Ideas Best Smart Bands for your Sister

     

    They also have heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and analysis, activity tracking, and several other features.

    On buying these smart bands from a couple of E-shopping platforms, you will get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, no-cost EMI options, and much more.

    Mi Band 3

    MRP: Rs. 1,299
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)
    • Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)
    • 0.78 inch OLED Touch Screen
    • Call and Notification Alert
    • Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring
    • Sleep Tracking & Analysis
    • Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast
    • Find my phone & phone unlock feature
    • Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant
    Honor Band 4
     

    Honor Band 4

    MRP: Rs. 1,599
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 0.95 Inch AMOLED Touch Large Color Screen: Color screen, adjustable screen brightness, dynamic & vivid display; Full screen touch & home button control; Belt clip design makes band firmly attached to your wrist
    • Scientific Sleep Monitoring: TruSleep allows sleep status recognition, collection & analyzing data
    • Heart Rate Monitoring: TruSeen allows 24-hour accurate real-time heart rate monitoring & warnings
    • 5ATM Water Resistant: 50 meters water resistant
    • Long Standby Time: Ultra-long standby time up to 17 days & saves time on frequent charging

    Honor Band 3

    MRP: Rs. 1,986
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks
    • Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist
    • Up to 30 days battery life based on usage
    • Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification
    • Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology
    • Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts
    • 24-hour heart-rate tracking
    • Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate
    • PMOLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    Mezire M3 Fitness Wrist Band

    MRP: Rs. 399
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • OLED display
    • Display Resolution 128x80
    • Heart Rate, Blood pressor & Blood Oxygen Monitor, Sleeping Tracker, Step Counter, Alarm, Distace, Incoming Call, Social Media, Photo Control, Sedentary Reminder, Mileage, Calories Tracker
    • Bluetooth v4
    • 1 Month Warranty

    Lenovo HX03 Cardio Smartband

    MRP: Rs. 1,299
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • IP68 Water Resistant
      Static and Dynamic Heart Rate Monitoring
      Sleep Monitoring and Alarm Clock Reminder
      USB Direct Charging
      Detachable Straps
      Call Reminders and Notifications
      OLED Display
      Water Resistant

    Garmin Vivosmart 3 Smartband

    MRP: Rs 6,999
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • VO2 Max, Fitness age indicator, Strength training
    • All-day stress tracking, Relaxation-based breathing timer
    • Water-proof upto 50m
    • Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology
    • Step Tracking, Floors climbed, Calories burnt, Sleep Tracking
    • 5 day battery life
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    Huawei Band 2

    MRP: Rs. 2,999
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Tracking and monitoring of daily activity information, including step count, calories burned and distance covered
    • Support for running and swimming
    • Support for breathing exercises
    • Sleep status monitoring and sleep data collection
    • Alarm notifications, including smart alarms and event alarms
    • Notifications supported include incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, WhatsApp and other social media apps
    • 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

    iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band

    MRP: Rs 999
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Pollution Tracker (Air Quality Index)
    • Dynamic & Static Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology
    • Notifications and Alerts for Call, Message, Social Media Updates
    • Detachable Straps
    • Set Personal Goals
    • Pollution Tracker/Air Quality Index
    • Step Tracking, Distance Covered (GPS), Calories burnt, Sleep Tracking
    • Made of Silicone, Sleek, Design Innovation
    • Compatible with IOS & Android
    • OLED Display
    • Digital Smart Band
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband

    MRP: Rs. 999
    Available on Flipkart/Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Using the built-in standard USB port, you can directly connect this Lenovo band to a computer or USB charger for easy charging
      Monitor the quality of your sleep with this fitness band, it helps you to improve the quality of your sleep to get up to a refreshed morning
      This Lenovo band gently vibrates when you receive phone calls and notifications, also it displays the phone number or name of the callers to ensure that you do not miss any important call
      This Lenovo fitness band helps you qualify your daily exercise goals, also, encourage you to work out and supervise your daily activities
      Activity Tracking Function - Track Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Active Minutes, Running, Cycling, Gym
      Apart from reminders, this smart band also supports english message display

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
