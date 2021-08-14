Just In
Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale: Best Discount Offers On Smart Watches
Smartwatches are among the most popular wearables and accessories today. Samsung has emerged as a popular wearable brand for seamless connectivity, multiple features, health trackers, and of course - classy designs. If you're looking for a new Samsung smartwatch, the Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale is the best place to head to. One can get several discounts and price cut offers here.
The Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Watch series, including the first-gen wearable from the company. The original Samsung Galaxy Watch is available for just Rs. 18,990 and offers 4G support, allowing users to make and receive calls right on their wrist.
Next came the Samsung Galaxy Watch2 series, which has also got a massive price cut at the Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Steel and Aluminum are available for just Rs. 28,490 and Rs. 24,090, respectively. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Active2 4G gets an additional Rs. 3,000 cashback with leading banks credit card, debit card, and other transactions.
Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy Fit2, which packs 90 activity tracking modes. The Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999. Also, the Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale extending its price cut deals on the Galaxy Watch3 series.
Here, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth models are available starting from Rs. 29,990. One can also get cashback offers, extra discounts from the Samsung Shop app, and more. If you're looking for a new wearable, this might really be the best place to shop.
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (45mm)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 32,990 : MRP: Rs. 34,990
- Rs. 3,500 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe
- Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung Shop app purchase
- OR Get 5% off with referral code
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (45mm) is available at discount during Independence Day Delights Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (41mm)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 : MRP: Rs.30,990
- Rs. 3,000 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe
- Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung Shop app purchase
- OR Get 5% off with referral code
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (41mm) is available at discount during Independence Day Delights Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Steel)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 28,490 : MRP: Rs.33,990
- Rs. 3,000 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe
- Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung shop app purchase
- OR Get 5% off with referral code
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Steel) is available at discount during Independence Day Delights Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 28,490 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Aluminium)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 24,090 : MRP: Rs. 27,990
- Rs. 2,500 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe
- Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung Shop app purchase
- OR Get 5% off with referral code
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Aluminium) is available at discount during Independence Day Delights Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 24,090 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G (46mm)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 : MRP: Rs. 34,990
- Rs. 3,000 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe
- Make and receive calls even without your phone
- Timeless design
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G (46mm) is available at discount during Independence Day Delights Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G (Steel)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 32,490 : MRP: Rs. 37,990
- Rs. 3,000 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe
- Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung Shop app purchase
- OR Get 5% off with referral code
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G (Steel) is available at discount during Independence Day Delights Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 32,490 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Fit2
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 : MRP: Rs. 4,199
- 90 Activity Tracking modes to choose from
- Stress monitoring & Sleep insights
- Up to 21 days of battery life
Samsung Galaxy Fit2 is available at discount during Independence Day Delights Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
