Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale: Best Discount Offers On Smart Watches

The Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Watch series, including the first-gen wearable from the company. The original Samsung Galaxy Watch is available for just Rs. 18,990 and offers 4G support, allowing users to make and receive calls right on their wrist.

Next came the Samsung Galaxy Watch2 series, which has also got a massive price cut at the Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Steel and Aluminum are available for just Rs. 28,490 and Rs. 24,090, respectively. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Active2 4G gets an additional Rs. 3,000 cashback with leading banks credit card, debit card, and other transactions.

Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy Fit2, which packs 90 activity tracking modes. The Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999. Also, the Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale extending its price cut deals on the Galaxy Watch3 series.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth models are available starting from Rs. 29,990. One can also get cashback offers, extra discounts from the Samsung Shop app, and more. If you're looking for a new wearable, this might really be the best place to shop.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (45mm)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 32,990 : MRP: Rs. 34,990

Rs. 3,500 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe

Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung Shop app purchase

OR Get 5% off with referral code

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (41mm)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 : MRP: Rs.30,990

Rs. 3,000 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe

Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung Shop app purchase

OR Get 5% off with referral code

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Steel)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,490 : MRP: Rs.33,990

Rs. 3,000 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe

Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung shop app purchase

OR Get 5% off with referral code

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Aluminium)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,090 : MRP: Rs. 27,990

Rs. 2,500 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe

Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung Shop app purchase

OR Get 5% off with referral code

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G (46mm)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 : MRP: Rs. 34,990

Rs. 3,000 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe

Make and receive calls even without your phone

Timeless design

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G (Steel)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 32,490 : MRP: Rs. 37,990

Rs. 3,000 cashback on leading bank DC/CC EMI/Full-swipe

Extra Rs. 1,000 off on Samsung Shop app purchase

OR Get 5% off with referral code

Samsung Galaxy Fit2

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 : MRP: Rs. 4,199

90 Activity Tracking modes to choose from

Stress monitoring & Sleep insights

Up to 21 days of battery life

