Samsung Independence Day Sale: Price Cut, Discount Offers On Best Samsung Smartphones
Samsung is one of the popular brands when it comes to smartphones. Be it budget, affordable smartphones, or mid-range and premium units. Samsung has a wide range of smartphone options that cater to everyone's needs. Now, the Samsung Independence Day Sale is offering a huge discount on some of the best and latest Samsung smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021, Galaxy M32, and many others are available at a discount.
The Samsung Galaxy M series offer ‘monster' features with massive batteries and outstanding performance. The Samsung Independence Day Sale is offering devices like the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M51, and more. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is now priced at Rs. 21,999 with a 29 percent discount.
That's not all. The Samsung Independence Day Sale is extending its discount sale on several other premium smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, and so on. These premium flagships are getting a huge price cut.
One can even check out smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy F series, which offers some stunning features. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy F62 are now priced at Rs. 17,499. Some of the other units include Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, and Galaxy F41. Additionally, the Samsung Independence Day Sale is extending a discount offer on Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A22 5G, and the Galaxy A72.
For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A72 is now available for Rs. 34,999 with a 9 percent discount. The Samsung Independence Day Sale is also offering a price cut sale on some affordable smartphones. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, Galaxy M02s, and Galaxy M02 are now at a discount and start from Rs. 6,199.
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM)
Offers:
- Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% Off)
- Special Offer At Rs. 10,999
- Rs. 1,000 instant Cashback using ICICI bank Card*
- Extra Rs.350 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 (4GB RAM)
Offers:
- Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (16% Off)
- Special Offer at Rs. 12,749
- Rs.1,250 instant Cashback using ICICI bank Card*
- Extra Rs. 350 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy M32 (4GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 134,999 ; MRP: Rs. 189,999 (29% Off)
- Own Galaxy Z Fold2 5G at Rs.11,250*
- Buds Pro at Rs.990
- Extra Rs. 2,000 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is available at 29% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 134,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note20
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 86,000 (36% Off)
- Own now at Rs. 54,999
Samsung Galaxy Note20 is available at 36% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 69,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83,999 (17% Off)
- Own now atRs.62,999
- Rs. 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank Cards
- Extra Rs. 2,000 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 17% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999 (36% Off)
- Best Buy at Rs. 40,499
- Rs. 1,500 cashback on HDFC Bank Cards
- Extra Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 36% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 47,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB RAM)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,999 (31% Off)
- Own now at Rs.18,749
- 10% Instant Cashback with HDFC Bank Cards*
- Extra Rs.350 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB RAM) is available at 31% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M31 (6/128)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (32% Off)
- Own now at Rs. 13,749
- 10% Instant Cashback with HDFC Bank Cards*
- Extra Rs.350 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy M31 (6/128) is available at 32% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F62 (6GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (33% Off)
- Own now at Rs.17,499
- Rs.2500 cashback with ICICI Bank Cards
- Extra Rs. 350 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy F62 (6GB RAM) is available at 33% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M31s (6GB RAM)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (33% Off)
- Own now at Rs.14,249
- 10% Instant Cashback with HDFC Bank Cards*
- Extra Rs.350 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy M31s (6GB RAM) is available at 33% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,499 (10% Off)
- Best Buy at Rs. 16,999
- Rs.1,500 Instant Cashback with HDFC Bank Cards
- Extra Rs. 350 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy A22 is available at 10% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (6GB RAM)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,499 (11% Off)
- Special Offer at Rs. 18,499
- Rs.1500 instant Cashback using HDFC bank Card
- Extra Rs.350 off on Samsung Shop App purchase
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (6GB RAM) is available at 11% discount during Samsung Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
