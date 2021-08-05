Samsung Independence Day Offer 2021: Jaw-Dropping Deals On Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Independence Day is coming right up and several brands and e-commerce retailers are offering discount bonanzas. One such discount sale is the Samsung Independence Day sale. The sale begins today, August 5, and will go on till August 10. If you're looking to get a new Samsung smartphone or electronic item, this could be the best time to shop.

Samsung Independence Day Sale Details

Samsung is celebrating India's freedom with some irresistible deals. The sale is live now, starting today, August 5. The sale will go on till August 10 for several deals on gadgets and electronic items. The sale is offering discount offers with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and so on. Plus, you get cashback offers and other goodies.

Samsung Independence Day Sale On Smartphones

The Samsung Independence Day Sale is offering some irresistible deals on premium flagships. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are now priced at Rs. 1,34,999. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with its superior camera technology is priced at just Rs. 1,05,999 against its original price of Rs. 1,28,999.

Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which has been users' favorite, is now priced at Rs. 37,999, while the original price was Rs. 65,999. This is one of the best deals at the Samsung Independence Day Sale, giving you the flagship experience under Rs. 40K. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series and the S20 series are also available at a discount.

Joining the list is the Samsung Galaxy M, Galaxy A, and Galaxy F smartphones. These premium mid-range smartphones are ideal devices that fit into a budget. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is now priced at Rs. 21,999 and the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available for Rs. 21,999. The Samsung Independence Day Sale is also offering the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 for just Rs. 13,999.

Samsung Independence Day Sale On Smartwatch, Earbuds, Tablets

That's not all. The Samsung Independence Day Sale is further extending its discount offer on several other gadgets like smartwatches, fitness trackers, tablets, and even earbuds. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is available for just Rs. 7,990. The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 starts from Rs. 29,990.

Tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE are priced at Rs.11,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. The above-mentioned smartphones, tabs, watches, and so on are just the tip of the discount iceberg. The Samsung Independence Day Sale has an entire list of devices on sale, including several other household electronics.

Best Mobiles in India