    Teachers Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands To Gift Under Rs. 2000

    By
    |

    Teachers have a special place in everyone's heart. They teach stuff and help achieve goals. A teacher does not mean someone who works at a school or college, as anyone who teaches something can be considered a teacher.

     

    Teachers Day Gift Ideas 2021

    Given that teacher's day is just around the corner, we have chosen some of the best smart bands available in India that cost less than Rs. 2,000 in India. Here are some of the best smart bands that you can gift to a teacher during this teacher's day.

    Realme Band (Green)

    Realme Band (Green)

    Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)
    • 3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
    • PPG heart rate sensor
    • Call and Message notification
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)
    • 90mAh battery
    Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band
     

    Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band

    Rs. 1,699
    Key Specs

    • 0.96-inch LCD color screen
    • Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4
    • Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women
    • Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more
    • 14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more
    • Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes
    • Weight: 23.5g
    • 90mAh battery
    OPPO Smart Band

    OPPO Smart Band

    Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • Dynamic SpO2 Monitoring to measure the oxygen saturation at any time during the day or night
    • Sufficient power can support up to 12 days of use
    • Screen with a curved layer of strengthened, scratch-resistant glass.
    • You can wear the OPPO Band in the shower, in the pool, or at the beach
    • OPPO band comes with an extra strap free in the box - You can always find the fit for your occasion and mood.
    • Chip:Apollo3
    Redmi Smart Band

    Redmi Smart Band

    Rs. 1,598
    Key Specs

    • 1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD colour 16 bit touch screen display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
    • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls and more
    • 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts
    • Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
    • 5 sports modes: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking
    • Tri-axis Accelerometer
    • 13g ultra light body
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • 130mAh battery
    Noise ColorFit 2

    Noise ColorFit 2

    Rs. 1,699
    Key Specs

    • 0.96-inch LCD color screen
    • Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4
    • Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women
    • Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more
    • 14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more
    • Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes
    • Weight: 23.5g
    • 90mAh battery
    MevoFit Bold HR Fitness Band

    MevoFit Bold HR Fitness Band

    Rs. 1,499
    Key Specs

    • MevoFit Bold Fitness Tracker Watch is designed specially for athletes and sports enthusiasts. It is a water resistant (IP 67) activity tracker which keeps a close track of your Steps, Distance, Running, Calories Burned and Active Minutes. Activity Tracker | Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Big Color Display & Gesture Control - Large Wireless Waterproof Fitness Tracker Monitor.
    • Rugged Smart Watch with Sleep Tracker, Sedentary Alert, Alarms, Reminders and Weather Alerts.
    • Best Fitness Tracker Watch for Athletes & Sports Enthusiasts which shows Call, SMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter, Gmail, Skype, & other Notifications on the MevoFit Bold Fitness Band.
    Huawei ERS-B19 Band 2 Classic Activity Tracker (Black)

    Huawei ERS-B19 Band 2 Classic Activity Tracker (Black)

    Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • Tracking and monitoring of daily activity information, including step count, calories burned and distance covered
    • Use Huawei Health App to connect the phone
    • Support for running and swimming
    • Support for breathing exercises
    • Sleep status monitoring and sleep data collection
    • Alarm notifications, including smart alarms and event alarms
    • Notifications supported include incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, WhatsApp and other social media apps

    Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 17:27 [IST]
    X