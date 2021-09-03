Teachers Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands To Gift Under Rs. 2000

Given that teacher's day is just around the corner, we have chosen some of the best smart bands available in India that cost less than Rs. 2,000 in India. Here are some of the best smart bands that you can gift to a teacher during this teacher's day.

Realme Band (Green)

Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)

3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification

Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)

90mAh battery

Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band

Rs. 1,699

Key Specs

0.96-inch LCD color screen

Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4

Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women

Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more

14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more

Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes

Weight: 23.5g

90mAh battery

OPPO Smart Band

Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

Dynamic SpO2 Monitoring to measure the oxygen saturation at any time during the day or night

Sufficient power can support up to 12 days of use

Screen with a curved layer of strengthened, scratch-resistant glass.

You can wear the OPPO Band in the shower, in the pool, or at the beach

OPPO band comes with an extra strap free in the box - You can always find the fit for your occasion and mood.

Chip:Apollo3

Redmi Smart Band

Rs. 1,598

Key Specs

1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD colour 16 bit touch screen display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls and more

24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

5 sports modes: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking

Tri-axis Accelerometer

13g ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

130mAh battery

Noise ColorFit 2

Rs. 1,699

Key Specs

0.96-inch LCD color screen

Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4

Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women

Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more

14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more

Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes

Weight: 23.5g

90mAh battery

MevoFit Bold HR Fitness Band

Rs. 1,499

Key Specs

MevoFit Bold Fitness Tracker Watch is designed specially for athletes and sports enthusiasts. It is a water resistant (IP 67) activity tracker which keeps a close track of your Steps, Distance, Running, Calories Burned and Active Minutes. Activity Tracker | Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Big Color Display & Gesture Control - Large Wireless Waterproof Fitness Tracker Monitor.

Rugged Smart Watch with Sleep Tracker, Sedentary Alert, Alarms, Reminders and Weather Alerts.

Best Fitness Tracker Watch for Athletes & Sports Enthusiasts which shows Call, SMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter, Gmail, Skype, & other Notifications on the MevoFit Bold Fitness Band.

Huawei ERS-B19 Band 2 Classic Activity Tracker (Black)

Rs. 1,999

Key Specs