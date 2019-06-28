ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide – Best Smartwatches To Buy

    By
    |

    Smartwatches are the wares which have a separate fan base. And with a more innovative concept and features, its fan base has been outpouring. To make you least concern with the confusion rotting your mind about picking the right gadget, we have mentioned below top five best selling products. Look below and buy on priority account.

    Buying Guide – Best Smartwatches To Buy

     

    The smartwatches mentioned in the list have some amazing features. They will keep you notify for heart rate fluctuation. They enable with Automatic workout detection. They come with some advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts. These features will make your workout an ideal approach.

    These smartwatches also come with Call function and touchscreen facility. These add ons are swim-proof with water resistant capability of up to 50m, offer four days plus battery life, provides much better music experience by storing more than 300 songs on them. They have connected GPS that will help in tracking your runs. All these features are enough to regard these gadgets as the best-selling.

    Apple Watch 4

    Best Price of Apple Watch 4
    Key Specs

    • Over 30% Larger Display
    • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
    • Electrical and Optical Heart Rate Sensors
    • 50% Louder Speaker and Built-in GPS
    • Improved Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Fall Detection
    • S4 with 64-bit Dual Core Processor
    • watchOS 5
    • With Call Function
    • Touchscreen
    • Fitness & Outdoor
    • Touchscreen
    • Fitness & Outdoor

    Apple Watch 3

    Best Price of Apple Watch 3
    Key Specs

    • GPS and Altimeter
    • Swimproof
    • Voice Based Siri
    • 3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand
    • Smart Coaching
    • Activity Sharing and Achievements
    • Heart Rate Monitor
    • Breathe App
    • Notifications
    • Touchscreen
    • Notifier, Fitness & Outdoor

    FitBit Versa
     

    FitBit Versa

    Best Price of FitBit Versa
    Key Specs

    • 1.34-inch Touchscreen Color LCD display with up to 1,000 nits brightness
    • Supports iPhone (4S and later) and Android (4.3 and later)
    • Water resistant to 50 meters
    • Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, SpO2 sensor, Vibration motor
    • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, NFC (in special editions)
    • Fitbit OS 2.0
    • 15+ Exercise Modes - Use Swim, Run & other modes to see real-time stats while you exercise
    • Track time in light, deep and REM sleep stages & get insights about your night
    • Dynamic On-screen Workouts - Start personalized workouts on your wrist & get coached through every move
    • Connected GPS - See pace & distance during runs or rides by connecting to your phone's GPS.
    • Enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking with greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running
    • Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels
    • Female Health Tracking - Turn on female health tracking to log periods, track your cycle & gauge ovulation (Coming soon)
    • Inbuilt storage lets you store 300 songs on device (2.5 GB of storage), or downloading and listening Pandora stations
    • Fitbit Pay offers contactless payments
    • 145mAh battery

    imoo Z3

    Key Specs

    • 1.41 inch retina AMOLED display and about 342 PPI make the display truer to life
    • Support calling from over 200 countries or regions.FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE are also supported
    • Qualcomm Wear 2100
    • Swimming Water Resistant
    • Imported Soft Silicone Band
    • Double Buckle Pins" Double Rings and Buckles
    • 4G network and optimized system ensure faster locating-speed
    • The 4G network ensures faster messaging-speed. The unique variable voices make conversation more fun
    • fast charging polymer lithium-ion battery

    Apple Watch 2

    Best Price of Apple Watch 2
    Key Specs

    • Series 2, Built-in GPS, Water Resistant 50m, S2 Dual-Core Processor, watchOS 3
    • Space Gray Aluminum Case, 42mm (Fits 140-210mm wrists), Black Sport Band, Changeable Faces with Widgets, Siri Integration
    • 1.5" Display, Ion-X Glass, Ceramic Back, Digital Crown, 2x Brighter OLED Retina display with Force Touch
    • Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope, Direct fire speaker and microphone
    • Up to 18 hours of battery life

    Source: 1

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue