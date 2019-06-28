Buying Guide – Best Smartwatches To Buy Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartwatches are the wares which have a separate fan base. And with a more innovative concept and features, its fan base has been outpouring. To make you least concern with the confusion rotting your mind about picking the right gadget, we have mentioned below top five best selling products. Look below and buy on priority account.

The smartwatches mentioned in the list have some amazing features. They will keep you notify for heart rate fluctuation. They enable with Automatic workout detection. They come with some advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts. These features will make your workout an ideal approach.

These smartwatches also come with Call function and touchscreen facility. These add ons are swim-proof with water resistant capability of up to 50m, offer four days plus battery life, provides much better music experience by storing more than 300 songs on them. They have connected GPS that will help in tracking your runs. All these features are enough to regard these gadgets as the best-selling.

Apple Watch 4

Key Specs

Over 30% Larger Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Electrical and Optical Heart Rate Sensors

50% Louder Speaker and Built-in GPS

Improved Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Fall Detection

S4 with 64-bit Dual Core Processor

watchOS 5

With Call Function

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Touchscreen

Apple Watch 3

Key Specs

GPS and Altimeter

Swimproof

Voice Based Siri

3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand

Smart Coaching

Activity Sharing and Achievements

Heart Rate Monitor

Breathe App

Notifications

Touchscreen

FitBit Versa

Key Specs

1.34-inch Touchscreen Color LCD display with up to 1,000 nits brightness

Supports iPhone (4S and later) and Android (4.3 and later)

Water resistant to 50 meters

Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, SpO2 sensor, Vibration motor

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, NFC (in special editions)

Fitbit OS 2.0

15+ Exercise Modes - Use Swim, Run & other modes to see real-time stats while you exercise

Track time in light, deep and REM sleep stages & get insights about your night

Dynamic On-screen Workouts - Start personalized workouts on your wrist & get coached through every move

Connected GPS - See pace & distance during runs or rides by connecting to your phone's GPS.

Enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking with greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running

Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels

Female Health Tracking - Turn on female health tracking to log periods, track your cycle & gauge ovulation (Coming soon)

Inbuilt storage lets you store 300 songs on device (2.5 GB of storage), or downloading and listening Pandora stations

Fitbit Pay offers contactless payments

145mAh battery imoo Z3 Key Specs

1.41 inch retina AMOLED display and about 342 PPI make the display truer to life

Support calling from over 200 countries or regions.FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE are also supported

Qualcomm Wear 2100

Swimming Water Resistant

Imported Soft Silicone Band

Double Buckle Pins" Double Rings and Buckles

4G network and optimized system ensure faster locating-speed

The 4G network ensures faster messaging-speed. The unique variable voices make conversation more fun

Apple Watch 2

Key Specs Series 2, Built-in GPS, Water Resistant 50m, S2 Dual-Core Processor, watchOS 3

Space Gray Aluminum Case, 42mm (Fits 140-210mm wrists), Black Sport Band, Changeable Faces with Widgets, Siri Integration

1.5" Display, Ion-X Glass, Ceramic Back, Digital Crown, 2x Brighter OLED Retina display with Force Touch

Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope, Direct fire speaker and microphone

Up to 18 hours of battery life Source: 1

