Buying Guide – Best Smartwatches To Buy
Smartwatches are the wares which have a separate fan base. And with a more innovative concept and features, its fan base has been outpouring. To make you least concern with the confusion rotting your mind about picking the right gadget, we have mentioned below top five best selling products. Look below and buy on priority account.
The smartwatches mentioned in the list have some amazing features. They will keep you notify for heart rate fluctuation. They enable with Automatic workout detection. They come with some advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts. These features will make your workout an ideal approach.
These smartwatches also come with Call function and touchscreen facility. These add ons are swim-proof with water resistant capability of up to 50m, offer four days plus battery life, provides much better music experience by storing more than 300 songs on them. They have connected GPS that will help in tracking your runs. All these features are enough to regard these gadgets as the best-selling.
Apple Watch 4
Best Price of Apple Watch 4
Key Specs
- Over 30% Larger Display
- Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
- Electrical and Optical Heart Rate Sensors
- 50% Louder Speaker and Built-in GPS
- Improved Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Fall Detection
- S4 with 64-bit Dual Core Processor
- watchOS 5
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Apple Watch 3
Best Price of Apple Watch 3
Key Specs
- GPS and Altimeter
- Swimproof
- Voice Based Siri
- 3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand
- Smart Coaching
- Activity Sharing and Achievements
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Breathe App
- Notifications
- Touchscreen
- Notifier, Fitness & Outdoor
FitBit Versa
Best Price of FitBit Versa
Key Specs
- 1.34-inch Touchscreen Color LCD display with up to 1,000 nits brightness
- Supports iPhone (4S and later) and Android (4.3 and later)
- Water resistant to 50 meters
- Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, SpO2 sensor, Vibration motor
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, NFC (in special editions)
- Fitbit OS 2.0
- 15+ Exercise Modes - Use Swim, Run & other modes to see real-time stats while you exercise
- Track time in light, deep and REM sleep stages & get insights about your night
- Dynamic On-screen Workouts - Start personalized workouts on your wrist & get coached through every move
- Connected GPS - See pace & distance during runs or rides by connecting to your phone's GPS.
- Enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking with greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running
- Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels
- Female Health Tracking - Turn on female health tracking to log periods, track your cycle & gauge ovulation (Coming soon)
- Inbuilt storage lets you store 300 songs on device (2.5 GB of storage), or downloading and listening Pandora stations
- Fitbit Pay offers contactless payments
- 145mAh battery
imoo Z3
Key Specs
- 1.41 inch retina AMOLED display and about 342 PPI make the display truer to life
- Support calling from over 200 countries or regions.FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE are also supported
- Qualcomm Wear 2100
- Swimming Water Resistant
- Imported Soft Silicone Band
- Double Buckle Pins" Double Rings and Buckles
- 4G network and optimized system ensure faster locating-speed
- The 4G network ensures faster messaging-speed. The unique variable voices make conversation more fun
- fast charging polymer lithium-ion battery
Apple Watch 2
Best Price of Apple Watch 2
Key Specs
- Series 2, Built-in GPS, Water Resistant 50m, S2 Dual-Core Processor, watchOS 3
- Space Gray Aluminum Case, 42mm (Fits 140-210mm wrists), Black Sport Band, Changeable Faces with Widgets, Siri Integration
- 1.5" Display, Ion-X Glass, Ceramic Back, Digital Crown, 2x Brighter OLED Retina display with Force Touch
- Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope, Direct fire speaker and microphone
- Up to 18 hours of battery life
