Top Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling To Buy: Everything From Zebronics To OnePlus

Zebronics Zeb-FIT4220CH

Zebronics is a popular brand when it comes to accessories, wearables, and other gadgets. The Zebronics Zeb-FIT4220CH makes a classic example of what the company can deliver at a budget. Priced at Rs. 3,999, this smartwatch offers call support. You can answer calls and right on your wrist and comes with an affordable price tag and a stylish design.

Ptron Pulsefit

Additionally, the Ptron Pulsefit makes another classic addition to the list of smartwatches with call support. This smartwatch packs a squared display with a single crown button on the side. It packs a powerful battery and comes with in-watch call support. The Ptron Pulsefit can be bought for Rs. 1,299, making it an attractive deal.

Amazfit Verge

Amazfit is another brand that's emerged on top of the list in recent times. Devices like the Amazfit Verge are a great example of trendy design paired with top-end features like call support. While most fitness bands offer an alert when you get a call, the Amazfit Verge lets you answer them and even make calls. A tad bit expensive at Rs. 11,999, the Amazfit Verge is still worth its price tag.

MoLife Sense 500

One can even check out the MoLife Sense 500, which is available for just Rs. 3,779 after discount. The budget smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling support, allowing users to answer calls right on their wrist. Apart from this, the MoLife Sense 500 offers multiple sports modes and several health sensors onboard.

Fire Boltt Ring

Fire Boltt has also offered several gadgets to the Indian market. One among them is the Fire Boltt Ring, which supports Bluetooth calling. Priced under Rs. 5,000, the Fire Boltt Ring makes an ideal smartwatch to get your loved one or for yourself. Plus, there are multiple color options to choose from with the Fire Boltt Ring.

Meizu Watch

Presently, the Meizu Watch isn't available to buy in India but can be purchased abroad. It's got some of the best features - offering Bluetooth calling support. It also has powerful features like multiple sports modes and other health sensors.

Gionee STYLFIT GSW6

Gionee is another brand that's delivered budget smartphones with premium features. The company has also released wearables like the Gionee STYLFIT GSW6. Coming with an affordable price tag, the Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 packs several trackers, sports modes, and also Bluetooth calling support.

Pebble Cosmos

When you're looking for an affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling support, Pebble Cosmos is one of the top choices that appear on the list. This smartwatch is power-packed with features and is available for just Rs. 3,599. The square dial makes it look almost like an Apple Watch and makes a great choice for fitness freaks.

Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling: Special Mention

Oppo Watch

Apart from the options mentioned above, the Oppo Watch is a special mention on the list. Of course, we have devices like the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch series, and more that come with a heft price tag. However, the Oppo Watch provides several similar features, including Bluetooth voice calling support.

OnePlus Watch

To note, Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same parent company. The OnePlus Watch is quite popular in the country and lets you make voice calls. Plus, you can respond to messages with a couple of pre-set replies. All of these features make both the Oppo and the OnePlus Watch a worthy buy in the country.