Just In
- 11 min ago WhatsApp Lets You Join Ongoing Group Calls Directly Via Chat Window
- 54 min ago Apple iPhone 12 mini Available At Rs. 17,801 Discount On Flipkart
- 2 hrs ago JioPhone Next Google Play Console Listing Spotted, Key Specs Revealed
- 2 hrs ago Redmi Note 11 Launching On October 28; Quad Cameras, JBL Audio Teased
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Limited-Edition Toyota Innova Crysta Launched In India: Comes With HUD, 360-Degree Camera, And More Features
- Sports WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: October 19, 2021
- Lifestyle Your Denim Edit Ft. Nushrratt Bharuccha And Sara Ali Khan
- Movies Kajol Says OTT Has No Pressure Of Box-office And Economic Deadline To Alter The Storytelling
- News DUET 2021 answer key released: Direct link to raise objections
- Education HSSC SI Result 2021 Declared For Sub Inspector Exam At hssc.gov.in, Check Direct Link
- Finance 3 Stocks To Buy As Suggested By ICICI Securities
- Travel Tamil Nadu's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Top Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling To Buy: Everything From Zebronics To OnePlus
Smartwatches are essentially fitness trackers with enhanced features. Most smartwatches overlap features of a fitness band and at the same time, pack additional features not available on a fitness band. One such feature is the supporting calls on smartwatches or even replying to messages with basic texts.
Today, the smartwatch industry is diverse, catering to a large population with unique needs. We have smartwatches varying in price as well as features. Since call support is one of the standout features on a smartwatch, we've listed out a few devices with this support. Moreover, these can also be purchased at a budget in India.
Zebronics Zeb-FIT4220CH
Zebronics is a popular brand when it comes to accessories, wearables, and other gadgets. The Zebronics Zeb-FIT4220CH makes a classic example of what the company can deliver at a budget. Priced at Rs. 3,999, this smartwatch offers call support. You can answer calls and right on your wrist and comes with an affordable price tag and a stylish design.
Ptron Pulsefit
Additionally, the Ptron Pulsefit makes another classic addition to the list of smartwatches with call support. This smartwatch packs a squared display with a single crown button on the side. It packs a powerful battery and comes with in-watch call support. The Ptron Pulsefit can be bought for Rs. 1,299, making it an attractive deal.
Amazfit Verge
Amazfit is another brand that's emerged on top of the list in recent times. Devices like the Amazfit Verge are a great example of trendy design paired with top-end features like call support. While most fitness bands offer an alert when you get a call, the Amazfit Verge lets you answer them and even make calls. A tad bit expensive at Rs. 11,999, the Amazfit Verge is still worth its price tag.
MoLife Sense 500
One can even check out the MoLife Sense 500, which is available for just Rs. 3,779 after discount. The budget smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling support, allowing users to answer calls right on their wrist. Apart from this, the MoLife Sense 500 offers multiple sports modes and several health sensors onboard.
Fire Boltt Ring
Fire Boltt has also offered several gadgets to the Indian market. One among them is the Fire Boltt Ring, which supports Bluetooth calling. Priced under Rs. 5,000, the Fire Boltt Ring makes an ideal smartwatch to get your loved one or for yourself. Plus, there are multiple color options to choose from with the Fire Boltt Ring.
Meizu Watch
Presently, the Meizu Watch isn't available to buy in India but can be purchased abroad. It's got some of the best features - offering Bluetooth calling support. It also has powerful features like multiple sports modes and other health sensors.
Gionee STYLFIT GSW6
Gionee is another brand that's delivered budget smartphones with premium features. The company has also released wearables like the Gionee STYLFIT GSW6. Coming with an affordable price tag, the Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 packs several trackers, sports modes, and also Bluetooth calling support.
Pebble Cosmos
When you're looking for an affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling support, Pebble Cosmos is one of the top choices that appear on the list. This smartwatch is power-packed with features and is available for just Rs. 3,599. The square dial makes it look almost like an Apple Watch and makes a great choice for fitness freaks.
Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling: Special Mention
Oppo Watch
Apart from the options mentioned above, the Oppo Watch is a special mention on the list. Of course, we have devices like the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch series, and more that come with a heft price tag. However, the Oppo Watch provides several similar features, including Bluetooth voice calling support.
OnePlus Watch
To note, Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same parent company. The OnePlus Watch is quite popular in the country and lets you make voice calls. Plus, you can respond to messages with a couple of pre-set replies. All of these features make both the Oppo and the OnePlus Watch a worthy buy in the country.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
18,725
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800
-
29,999
-
24,555
-
31,500
-
56,000