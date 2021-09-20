Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Smartwatch Review: Affordable Companion With Calling Ability

Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH Design

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH fitness band features a square dial with a touchscreen display. Detailing on the design elements, the fitness band weighing 50 grams features a glass display, metal frame, and durable plastic at the rear. It feels a tad lighter than the previous smartwatch I reviewed from the company, the Zeb-Fit420CH. It flaunts silicone straps that can be interchanged to other colors. The fitness band is quite comfortable while worn for long hours and does not leave any impression on the skin. You won't even feel like you are wearing a fitness band despite its heavier and bulkier looks.

The review unit I received had a black strap while there are rose gold and white options as well. Also, there are metal strap variants that add to the premiumness of this smartwatch and make it feel like an Apple Watch. There is a single long rectangular button at the right of the smartwatch's dial that lets you control the options.

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH bestows a 1.75cm round TFT touch color display. The display lets you access all features of the fitness band from changing the watch face to checking your heart rate. It also lets you check messages on WhatsApp and other third-party apps that you permit. However, the downside is that you can't reply to messages. The downside is that the display is not visible when you use it under direct sunlight even when the brightness is 100 percent.

Like any other fitness band available in the market, Zebronics also lets you personalize the Zeb-Fit7220CH. There are over 100 watch faces for you to choose from. Besides that, you can choose to view important statistics such as steps walked, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and more.

Another key aspect is the IP67 water-resistant rating that lets you wear the Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH wherever you go. It also lets you track seven sports modes including badminton, walking, yoga and more.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH Features

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH comes equipped with a slew of sensors that makes it on par with other smartwatches in the country. These include blood pressure monitor, heart rate monitor, Spo2 sensor, sleep sensor, sedentary reminder, and more.

Also, there are options to check the weather or set an alarm, right on your wrist, and standard features such as music playback control, remote camera shutter, QR code scanner, and so on. One interesting feature is the ability to make and answer calls and dial any number from the smartwatch itself. These are possible with an inbuilt speaker and mic in the Zeb-Fit4720CH.

Also, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH syncs with the ZEB-FIT 20 Series app available on both Android and iOS stores. The app helps to better monitor the fitness band and the data it collects. Also, it is possible to personalize your fitness band from the app.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH Performance

A 210mAh battery fuels the Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH smartwatch. This battery surpasses that of rivals in the same price segment. The fitness band can easily last a week on a single charge, claims the company. However, I used it for four days and the battery life is still showing 40% with Bluetooth and activity tracking turned on all the time.

As usual, there is a magnetic charging connector at the rear beneath the heart rate sensor. The wearable takes less than two hours to charge up to 100 percent.

When checking the features, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH handles all tasks pretty well. I could check the accuracy of certain features. For instance, I checked the blood oxygen levels with an oximeter and it turned out to match with similar results. Also, the step count was almost the same as that shown in a couple of smartwatches I reviewed previously and the numbers were matching.

Verdict

To summarize, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH could be a good buy for the affordable smartwatch seekers who want a premium look and feel without burning a hole in their pocket. Priced under Rs. 4,000, this accessory flaunts a premium and elegant design and comes bundled with numerous useful features making it a great buy. While the market is flooded with many such offerings in this price segment, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH could be a good buy as it flaunts a stylish build without compromising on features.