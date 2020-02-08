Gifting A Geek This Valentines Day? Here's A List Of Smart Bands To Consider Buying

These enlisted wearables are durable and are composed of ultra-lightweight materials, making your workouts an easy-lifter. The smart bands come with auto workout tracking features that by default senses activities like running, walking and workout.

A couple of these smart bands comes with SpO2 monitor that helps track O2 saturation levels, keeping you in norms to the workout you carry.

They are laced up with multiple watch faces, remote camera feature, smart music, and volume control options. These gadgets also help you in recognition of the proper duration of sleep, ultimately keeping you fit and fine.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band

MRP: Rs. 3,990

Key Specs

0.74-inch(64 x 128) PMOLED display

128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM

Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above

Activity Tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM

HRM, Accelerometer

5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

Bluetooth LE

70mAh battery with Samsung POGO charging dock

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

MRP: Rs. 2,299

Key Specs

0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more

Microphone for voice assistant (NFC Edition only)

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor

22.1g / 22.2g (NFC) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

135mAh / 125mAh (NFC) Li Ion polymer battery

HONOR Band 5i

MRP: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

SpO2 sensor

Music Control for Android 5.0 and above

Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

MRP: Rs. 1,599

Key Specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery

Fitbit Charge HR

MRP: Rs. 6,900

Key Specs

Track workouts, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes and steps

Monitor your sleep automatically and wake with a silent alarm

See call notifications, daily stats and time of Day on the OLED display

Sync stats wirelessly and automatically to your computer and over 150 leading Smartphones

Utilize the sizing tool in product details below to ensure proper fit

Misfit Wearables Shine 2

MRP: Rs. 7,495

Key Specs

12 LEDs tell time, each displaying over 16 million potential colors

Tracks steps, calories, distance; automatically tracks light and deep sleep; activity, tagging feature for swimming, basketball, tennis, soccer, yoga, dance, and more

3-axis accelerometer & newly added 3-axis magnetometer for advanced activity and sleep tracking

View progress, text and call notifications, and nuanced feedback through beautiful multi-color animations

No charging required; user replaceable coin cell battery lasts up to 6 months

Water resistant to 50 meters

Designed from aircraft grade aluminum

Vibration motor provides inactivity alerts, gentle wake up alarm, notifications,and additional tactile feedback

Compatible with Misfit Link to control your world; play music, take a selfie, or interact with a variety of internet services and smart home devices via IFTTT or Logitech's Harmony Home Hub

Bluetooth 4.1

HONOR Band 5

MRP: Rs. 2,299

Key Specs

0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

SpO2 sensor

NFC (Optional)

100mAh battery

Apple Watch Series 3

MRP: Rs. 20,900

Key Specs