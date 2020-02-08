Just In
Gifting A Geek This Valentines Day? Here's A List Of Smart Bands To Consider Buying
Smart bands, which we have seen from a past year to until now, have greatly been upgraded. Smart bands now don't get restricted to only fitness activities but also can offer you a smartphone-like experience. The multi-utility things you can do with smart bands are innumerable. Let's have a look at some of these wearables that you can think of buying during this Valentines, in India.
These enlisted wearables are durable and are composed of ultra-lightweight materials, making your workouts an easy-lifter. The smart bands come with auto workout tracking features that by default senses activities like running, walking and workout.
A couple of these smart bands comes with SpO2 monitor that helps track O2 saturation levels, keeping you in norms to the workout you carry.
They are laced up with multiple watch faces, remote camera feature, smart music, and volume control options. These gadgets also help you in recognition of the proper duration of sleep, ultimately keeping you fit and fine.
Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band
MRP: Rs. 3,990
Key Specs
- 0.74-inch(64 x 128) PMOLED display
- 128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM
- Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above
- Activity Tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM
- HRM, Accelerometer
- 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
- Bluetooth LE
- 70mAh battery with Samsung POGO charging dock
Xiaomi Mi Band 4
MRP: Rs. 2,299
Key Specs
- 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
- Microphone for voice assistant (NFC Edition only)
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
- 22.1g / 22.2g (NFC) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 135mAh / 125mAh (NFC) Li Ion polymer battery
HONOR Band 5i
MRP: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- SpO2 sensor
- Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
- Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life
Xiaomi Mi Band 3
MRP: Rs. 1,599
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery
Fitbit Charge HR
MRP: Rs. 6,900
Key Specs
- Track workouts, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes and steps
- Monitor your sleep automatically and wake with a silent alarm
- See call notifications, daily stats and time of Day on the OLED display
- Sync stats wirelessly and automatically to your computer and over 150 leading Smartphones
- Utilize the sizing tool in product details below to ensure proper fit
Misfit Wearables Shine 2
MRP: Rs. 7,495
Key Specs
- 12 LEDs tell time, each displaying over 16 million potential colors
- Tracks steps, calories, distance; automatically tracks light and deep sleep; activity, tagging feature for swimming, basketball, tennis, soccer, yoga, dance, and more
- 3-axis accelerometer & newly added 3-axis magnetometer for advanced activity and sleep tracking
- View progress, text and call notifications, and nuanced feedback through beautiful multi-color animations
- No charging required; user replaceable coin cell battery lasts up to 6 months
- Water resistant to 50 meters
- Designed from aircraft grade aluminum
- Vibration motor provides inactivity alerts, gentle wake up alarm, notifications,and additional tactile feedback
- Compatible with Misfit Link to control your world; play music, take a selfie, or interact with a variety of internet services and smart home devices via IFTTT or Logitech's Harmony Home Hub
- Bluetooth 4.1
HONOR Band 5
MRP: Rs. 2,299
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- SpO2 sensor
- NFC (Optional)
- 100mAh battery
Apple Watch Series 3
MRP: Rs. 20,900
Key Specs
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor. Swimproof
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Customer care: 1-800-692-7753
- watchOS 5. Aluminium case
