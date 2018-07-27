Your favourite smartwatches are now available with up to 40% off on Amazon

Smartwatch sales have been growing more since last few years and have led to an increase in manufacturers in this space. Smartwatches come with diverse features at different price segments. So, OEMs have put these devices into categories like budget oriented, mid-range and high-end.

Moreover, the tremendous growth in technology has enabled manufacturers to come up with more sophisticated smartwatches. The smartwatches with added features come under- "Ultra-premium" category. Under this section, there are many smartwatches like Seiko Premier Analog Blue Dila Men's watch, Tag Heuer Formula 1 Analog Black Dial Men's watch, Garmin Fenix 5S Sapphire Multisport watch and more, whose price goes beyond Rs. 50,000 price mark.

Currently, some of these smartwatches are available with up to 40% off on MRP and comes as a benefit to a common consumer. Giant e-commerce Amazon hosts different kinds of offers and big discount rates on these products. And these products can be purchased online at the best price.

Here is a list of the best smartwatches which are available online with up to 40% off. You can buy these devices at Amazon with much fair concession and save extra money, that can be utilized in the future.

47% off on Sony Smartwatch 3 SWR50 - Black

Key Specs

Voice, touch and gesture control

Built-in accelerometer, compass, gyro and GPS

Dust-tight and waterproof IP681 rated

Updates and notifications via Bluetooth Smart (4.0)

1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty 14% off on Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

Key Specs

1.3-inch 360x360 super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display

Corning gorilla glass SR+

Compatibility: Samsung Android, other Android, iOS (Bluetooth) and iOS (Stand alone)

Certified IP68 and MIL-STD-810G (temperatures and shock resistant)

Tizen based wearable OS

Specifications: Dual-core 1GHz CPU, 768MB RAM, 4GB internal memory

25% off on Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch (Blue/Silver)

Key Specs

Track steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and active minutes

Get pure pulse continuous, wrist based heart rate monitoring with no uncomfortable chest straps

See simplified heart rate zones for quickly checking exercise intensity during workouts

Use multi sport tracking to track runs, cardio, cross training, biking and more

Effortlessly and automatically record workouts to your dashboard with smart track

Enable connected GPS to map your routes and see run stats like pace and duration on display when your phone is nearby

Start a fit star workout on your wrist and get step by step instructions and graphics to ensure you complete each move correctly

NOTE : For Product related enquiries Toll free number: 000-800-100-4540 15% off on Fossil Q Crewmaster Hybrid Silver Stainless Steel Smartwatch

Key Specs

This product is Non returnable due to sealed package

The battery life varies depending on the usage of the watch

Calling facilities are compatible with Android phones only

Round Smartwatch in 46 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window and black dial with white and grey accents

Processor movement with analog display

Stainless steel band featuring fold-over clasp with double push-button safety

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch-these no-charge hybrid smartwatches feature built-in activity tracking, filtered notifications and multiple time zones 2% off on Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch (Black)

Key Specs

Sports watch design in premium stainless steel with the acclaimed rotating bezel UI

24/7 auto activity tracking - sleep, floors, steps, workouts with continuous heart rate monitoring

Run-ready with on board GPS, maps and music player

Swim-ready with water resistance up to 50m and swim tracking apps

Phone connectivity for notifications, call alerts and messages

Customizable with watch faces and standard 20mm watch straps

Dedicated app store for utilities, nutrition, sports, games and more 6% off on Huawei Watch 2 4G (Carbon Black)

Key Specs

Stand alone 4G Voice calling by inserting the 4G SIM Card

Works independently or when paired with Phone for 4G voice calls

Daily activity tracking and monitoring, as well as records of your steps, calories burned, exercise intensity, exercise duration, training plans, reports and suggestions

Bluetooth calling, voice service, music playback, map navigation, positioning

24 hour resting hear rate monitor and heart rate warning during exercise

Heart rate sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope

Android Wear 2.0

33% off on Noise Loop Lite Smartwatch (Black)

Key Specs

1.28 inch HD IPS round dial with 4 watch faces and stainless steel highlights for dazzling display

Compatible with Android (4.4 and above) and iOS (7.0 and above)

Stay connected with notifications for calls, messages and other social media

Make your life simple by keeping track of your daily activities with a series of apps

15% off on Huawei MES-B19 Fit Large Activity Tracker

Key Specs Tracking and monitoring of daily activity information, including step count, calories burned and distance covered

Develops training plans and reports and displays suggestions

Automatically detects your sleeping state and gathers statistics

Heart rate monitoring and warning alarm

40 days standby time 29% off on Noise Loop Smartwatch (Black)

Key Specs

1.2-inch ePaper sharp memory LCD screen with 30 watch faces to choose from

Get notified of calls, messages and social media notifications

Compatible with Android (4.4+) and iOS (8.0)

Bluetooth connectivity (4.0) of up to 2 meters

Water resistant up to 30 meters

