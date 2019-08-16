Huawei Might Unveil Its Futuristic AR/VR Glasses At IFA 2019 Wearables oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed in November 2018 that the company is working on a pair of augmented reality glasses. Later in March 2019 during the P30 series launch event in Paris, the company announced a partnership with the Korean fashion brand Gentle Monster to design the AR/VR sunglasses. We got a chance to test the first-stage design prototypes for the new smart glasses at the launch event in Paris.

Huawei has now filed two trademarks suggesting that we might get to see a working prototype of the company's ambitious smart glasses at the upcoming IFA 2019. Letsgodigital.org reports that Huawei has filed two Class 9 applications for two trademarks at the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) and at the UK IPO (Intellectual Property Office) for the names- Huawei AR Glass and Huawei VR Glass.

Huawei's smart glasses are expected to come in several models. As per reports, Huawei's smart glasses will allow users to answer calls with just one tap. The smart spectacles will feature dual mics, speakers as well as a dedicated voice assistant. It remains to be seen whether the voice assistant in the smart glasses will be powered by Google or Huawei has plans to bring something of its own for its ambitious smart glasses project.

The information shared by Huawei during the P30 launch event in Paris also mentioned that the Huawei's smart glasses are IP67 certified for dust and water resistant and offer wireless charging tech. The glasses can be powered by a fairly large 2,200 mAh battery unit. If that's the case, the glasses will easily last for at least four to five days depending upon the usage. The bundled case will work as a wireless charger and will come with USB-C port.

It was previously reported that the AR glasses will also include a new Android app, which might leverage ARCore, Google's set of development tools for mobile AR. It will be interesting to see how Huawei and Gentle Monster combine the design and technology to design the new smart glasses.

Moreover, we don't know yet whether the Huawei smart glasses will run on the new HarmonyOS, the first-party distributed OS devloped by Huawei or will be an Android based wearable product.

Huawei is already banned in the US market for security issues and it remains to be seen how the US market will respond to the new smart glasses by Huawei, which once again can fall under the same heat. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see Huawei unveiling the smart glasses at the upcoming IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com for more updates on Huawei and IFA 2019.

